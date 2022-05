FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said in an interview with KFGO News & Views Thursday that while there was an initial misdemeanor domestic violence warrant issued last month for the arrest of the man who on Wednesday shot both the woman he previously assaulted and her baby at a south Fargo restaurant, officers were initially under a timeline to find 24-year-old Malik Gill. Zibolski said such warrants are only active for a short period of time. The Cass County State’s Attorney issued a subsequent warrant on April 25, which was still active at the time of Wednesday’s shooting.

FARGO, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO