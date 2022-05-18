ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles Claim Former Florida Gators WR Josh Hammond

By Demetrius Harvey
 2 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a move to add former Florida Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond to its roster.

After being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, former Florida Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond was claimed via the waiver wire by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Teams had 24 hours to submit waiver claims for the receiver, who is then awarded to the team highest in the pecking order that submitted a claim, which goes by draft order until the middle of the season.

The former Florida receiver is reuniting Hammond with a familiar face in Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson, who previously served as the Gators' offensive coordinator and QB coach from 2017-20.

Hammond, 23, was originally signed in undrafted free agency shortly following the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jaguars, earning a practice squad spot with the team over the past two years. He was released shortly after competing in the team's rookie minicamp this past weekend.

During his collegiate years, Hammond became a sure-handed pass-catcher for a variety of Florida QBs including Felipe Franks , now with the Atlanta Falcons, and Kyle Trask, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In four years with Florida, Hammond would account for 87 receptions for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns. He would also add 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground over 49 career games played.

Hammond will compete for a spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster this offseason, a roster that now includes former Tennessee Titans receiver AJ Brown , who the team acquired via trade during last month's draft. The Eagles also selected former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

