Antonio Brown's Retirement, Eric Fisher to Steelers Prediction

By Noah Strackbein,Donnie Druin
 2 days ago

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers let AB retire in black and gold? And is a veteran offensive lineman an option?

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't think they'd need to think about Antonio Brown retiring with the team. Now, they do. Plus, an Eric Fisher prediction that leaves question marks for the Steelers' offensive line.

AB has asked to retire with the Steelers. He played nine memorable seasons in Pittsburgh, but are there any bridges left to mend? At this point, Brown might be too far gone, but does that mean there's no chance he retires in black and gold?

ESPN continues to disrespect the Steelers. This time, they're talking about power rankings, and WOW, are they low on Pittsburgh.

And finally, Eric Fisher coming to the Steelers. One insider believes this team could make one final splash in free agency. If they do, what happens to Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor?

Comments / 4

jim
2d ago

I think the Rooney family has so much class and integrity that they might grant Brown his wish. After all, Brown's best years were with the black and gold, and it looks like he is realizing that.

Reply(2)
4
Daniel Mcswiggen
1d ago

Antonio, tho, has a lot of nerve asking this of the Rooneys' after the way he behaved when he decided he DIDN'T want to be a Steeler anymore. When a wide receiver has a successful career, like A.B. did, with the Steelers and Ben Rothlisberger, their long-time QB, leaving that for another team will NEVER be as good for him. Yancy Thigpen, that other receiver who won the Super Bowl, making a great catch of a pass that was heading out of bounds, while he kept his feet in bounds, are 2 examples. After they both left the Steelers, their careers went nowhere. The grass is NEVER greener on the other side.~

Reply
4
