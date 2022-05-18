ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Will Not Contact Steven Gerrard Ahead Of Aston Villa's Clash With Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'sees no reason' to contact Aston Villa boss and Reds legend Steven Gerrard ahead of the Villains match against Manchester City, as per This Is Anfield.

The title race will go down to the final day and with Liverpool sitting just one point off City, if the Reds can better City's result, they will be champions for the second time in three seasons. The Reds face a bought with Wolves at Anfield.

Klopp said: “There’s no reason to talk to him. We all know that Villa wants to win because Villa wants to win – that’s it.

"Stevie prepares now for Burnley , who are fighting for everything. It’s Villa’s last home game. They will play that game and then collect the bones and go again on Sunday."

Daily Mail

Blackburn holding off Man United, Chelsea securing the crown in style against Wigan and Sergio Aguero's incredible late winner against QPR... the EIGHT times the Premier League title went to the final day as Liverpool bid to overhaul Man City

Liverpool ensured they will keep their Premier League title hopes alive after seeing off Southampton despite making nine changes at St Mary's - with Klopp masterminding a 2-1 with a new look side. Manchester City will be frustrated that the Saints failed to get the job done after going in...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Phillips, Mane, Pogba, Pepe, Jesus, Martinez

Manchester City are interested in signing Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, as they look to replace Brazil midfielder Fernandinho, 37, who is leaving at the end of this season after nine years. (Mirror) Paris St-Germain are getting ready to move for Liverpool's Senegal forward Sadio Mane, 30, amid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
