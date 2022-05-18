New York Giants sign four defenders, cut four others

Following the release of James Bradberry, who has since agreed to terms with the Philadelphia Eagles, it was obvious the New York Giants needed to add depth at the cornerback position.

General manager Joe Schoen publicly recognized that and even implied the Giants would sign additional players prior to the start of training camp in July.

“We still have — defensively, I think is where we are going to have to add. Again, when we got here, where the roster was, we had to add a lot of pieces, and there’s only so many resources. So we did the best we could this weekend, and we’ll continue to do that in free agency,” Schoen told reporters after the 2022 NFL draft.

“Again, players might have gotten drafted over somebody else, so what that means is maybe next week there’s going to be some cuts and may be some veterans that are on the street because they drafted over players on their current roster. We don’t play until September. Our location in the claim order, the final cutdown will be important or as players are cut.”

On Wednesday, Schoen and the Giants did precisely what they said they were going to do.

Art Stapleton of USA TODAY reports that the Giants will sign veteran cornerback Maurice Canady.

The 27-year-old Canady was originally a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL draft. After four seasons of playing under Wink Martindale, Canady signed with the New York Jets in 2019. He went on to join the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the previous two seasons.

In 40 career games (four starts), Canady has recorded 86 tackles, (70 solo, three for a loss), three QB hits, six passes defensed and one interception. He recorded a 64.8 PFF grade in 2021, but appeared in just eight games due to concussion issues.

In addition to Canady, the Giants are also signing cornerback Khalil Dorsey.

The 24-year-old Dorsey signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Northern Arizona following the 2020 NFL draft. He has appeared in six NFL games (0 starts), recording solo tackles and surrendering one pass on one target for 36 yards.

Finally, the Giants have also signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes and safety Henry Black. The former is a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Viking who spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, while the latter is a 2020 undrafted rookie free agent out of Baylor who spent the past two years with the Green Bay Packers.

In order to create the necessary space on their 90-man roster, the Giants have terminated the contract of linebacker Trent Harris, waived defensive end Raymond Johnson III and quarterback Brian Lewerke, and waived/injured defensive back Jordan Mosley.