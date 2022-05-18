ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers have to best Shohei Ohtani to sweep Angels

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzH9u_0fi82d9t00

Last weekend, Shohei Ohtani reached a milestone when he belted career home run No. 100. On Wednesday night, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player will be making his presence felt on the mound.

Ohtani (3-2, 2.78 ERA) makes his seventh start of the season in the series finale with the host Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers will be going for the sweep with Dane Dunning (1-2, 4.06) on the mound.

The Angels will be looking for Ohtani to help salvage the series. On Tuesday night, Texas rallied with seven runs in the eighth inning and beat the Angels, 10-5.

Mike Trout was a triple shy of the cycle on Tuesday. His home run in the seventh inning put the Angels in front, 4-3. But Corey Seager, who had a home run in the first inning, doubled to open the eighth and the Rangers broke the game open.

Ohtani and Dunning met earlier this season, on April 14, also in Texas. The Rangers won 10-5 that day, with Dunning not involved in the decision. He worked 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs.

Ohtani was tagged with the loss, giving up six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Since then, Ohtani has yielded three earned runs in his last four starts.

Ohtani has made news with his hitting this past week. On Saturday at Oakland, he connected on his 100th MLB home run, making him the third Japanese-born MLB player to reach the century milestone — joining Hideki Matsui (175) and Ichiro Suzuki (117).

“One hundred is a big number, and I’m proud of it,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “But it’s early in the season. I just want to keep it going. Early in my career, I went through a lot of injuries and surgeries, but I made it back strong, and I’m planning on hitting more and trying to get better.”

Dunning is coming off a loss to the Red Sox in his last start. In 5 2/3 innings, he allowed five earned runs.

This is a critical stretch of games for the Rangers against the top two teams in the AL West. The Angels and Houston Astros are neck-and-neck atop the division. After this home series wraps up, Texas heads to Houston for three games and will follow that up with a two-game set at the Angels.

“If you’re going to win the division, this stretch is important,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said.

Defensively, the Rangers have been stepping up, especially in the outfield, with center fielder Adolis Garcia, who seemingly makes highlight plays every game.

“It’s one of the best (defensive outfields) in the game, if not the best,” Woodward said on his pregame radio show. “It’s a huge plus for us, especially her with how much outfield there is to cover. It’s definitely an advantage for us.”

Angels’ first baseman Jared Walsh, a lefty batter, was not in the starting lineup on Tuesday night against Texas southpaw Taylor Hearn. He did replace Matt Duffy at first base in the eighth inning after Duffy was shaken up on a collision at first base with Garcia. Walsh struck out in the ninth, snapping his 26-game hit streak against the Rangers.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
fantasypros.com

Jake Odorizzi (leg) placed on 15-day IL

The Houston Astros announced they have played RHP Jake Odorizzi on the 15-day IL with lower left leg discomfort. (Houston Astros on Twitter) Jake Odorizzi was placed the 15-day IL after being carted off the field following an injury to his left leg covering first base on Monday night. Odorizzi was off there great start this season, the owner of a 3-2 record and 3.13 ERA through his first seven starts of the season. Fantasy mangers should monitor Odorizzi's status in the coming weeks but he appears to have avoided any major damage at this point and could see the minimum stay on the IL.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Edwin Rios sitting Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rios started at designated hitter and went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. He is back on the bench Wednesday afternoon while Justin Turner takes over at DH and hits sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Rangers play the Angels on home winning streak

LINE: Angels -162, Rangers +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels. Texas has a 9-12 record at home and a 16-19 record overall. The Rangers have gone 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hearn
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Hideki Matsui
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Matt Duffy
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver (elbow) active, starting Thursday for Rangers

Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (elbow) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. The Rangers reinstated Garver from the 10-day injured list on Thursday after a minimum stay due to a right flexor sprain. He is serving as the designated hitter in his first game and batting sixth. Brad Miller is idle after starting at DH on Wednesday and Jonah Heim is at catcher again. Nick Solak was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding roster move with Garver's activation.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Era#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

Angels look to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Athletics

LINE: Angels -177, Athletics +151; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head into a matchup against the Oakland Athletics as losers of three in a row. Los Angeles has gone 12-7 in home games and 24-16 overall. The Angels have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .320.
ANAHEIM, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy