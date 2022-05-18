ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Jefferson County fire damages five townhomes

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff report JEFFERSON COUNTY — Five families were displaced after a fire damaged five townhomes on Tuesday, May 17, around 3 p.m. According to Carol...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Firefighters battle large house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire crews were on the scene of a large house fire early Thursday morning. The fire broke out sometime around 5 a.m. at a home on Warrior Rd. Thankfully no injuries were reported. No word yet on the cause of the fire. Please check back...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fire damages several townhouses in Vestavia Hills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Firefighters battled a large fire that damaged several townhouses off of Acton Road in Vestavia Hills on Tuesday. Learn more in the video above. Crews from Vestavia Hills, Hoover, Birmingham and Rocky Ridge fire departments assisted with the fire in the 2500 block of Acton Park Lane.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Jefferson County, AL
Government
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Firefighters respond to large fire at Vestavia Hills townhouses

Over 70 firefighters responded to a large fire at the Acton Park Townhouses Tuesday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m. crews from Vestavia, Hoover, Rocky Ridge and Birmingham fire departments were on the scene working to put the fire out. The fire was contained to one townhouse, and a second may have smoke damage.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

High gas prices pummeling school district’s budgets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Could the record highs at the pump begin to affect your children’s education? Some school district’s gas costs have nearly doubled over the last year. The school leaders I spoke with stress this is having a huge impact on their districts. Walker County Superintendent...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Five Families#The Tribune
OBA

Birmingham Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Gulf Shores Arson

Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA ) - United States District Judge Terry F. Moorer has sentenced Cameron Dashawn Ford, of Birmingham, Alabama, to 108 months’ imprisonment on federal arson charges. According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, in June of 2021, Ford started a fire...
GULF SHORES, AL
CBS 42

Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton says city is ‘open for business’

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– The city of Tarrant is open for business. That’s according to Mayor Wayman Newton. Newton spoke with a crowd of investors Tuesday night in Birmingham. “My message is simple,” he said. “We are a new Tarrant. We are open for business and the city wants to partner with businesses and investors to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One injured in shooting in Woodlawn area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say one person was injured after a shooting in the Woodlawn area on May 19, 2022. This happened in the 200 block of 52nd Street North. Police say the person suffered non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. We will continue to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
sylacauganews.com

Fatal crash in St. Clair County claims the life of Sylacauga man

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. – A multi-vehicle crash took the life of a Sylacauga man on Wednesday morning, May 18. 64-year old Larry Hughes, of Sylacauga, was traveling three miles north of Pell City on Hwy 174 in his 2013 Toyota Prius when, at approximately 10:21 a.m., he was struck and fatally injured.
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham home catches fire on Warrior Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters in Birmingham worked to extinguish a house fire on Warrior Road Thursday morning. According to Birmingham Fire, crews arrived on scene to find the home engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation. Fire crews are still working to put out hot […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point woman killed in head-on collision

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Center Point woman was killed in a head-on collision on Monday, May 16, at approximately 5:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Latilsha Aundrella Burrell, 39, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling south in the 900 block of Five Mile […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Bham Now

Leeds is building a new entertainment district near Grand River—details here

A new entertainment district has been established in the city of Leeds near Grand River!. Leeds’ entertainment district will be near Grand River. Earlier this week, Leeds City Council established an entertainment district near Grand River, according to The Trussville Tribune. The district will be next to the Grand River Outlet Mall. It took the council a while to get the plans approved due to alcohol licensures but nonetheless, they prevailed!
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy