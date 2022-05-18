ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

One killed in fatal Limestone County crash

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports LIMESTONE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Madison man on Tuesday, May 17,...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash on I-459 SB in Birmingham causes delays

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash on I-459 Southbound in Birmingham on Monday, May 16, at approximately 2:11 p.m. is causing delays. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred near the 31-mile marker Derby Pkwy in Birmingham. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

One suspect arrested, another at large in connection to 17-year-old’s murder

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One suspect has been arrested and another suspect is at large in connection to a 17-year-old’s murder on Monday, May 16, just before 6:00 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jemarien Goree, 18, of Fultondale, was arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas of Birmingham. “Detectives […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Athens, AL
Madison, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Limestone County, AL
Accidents
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Madison, AL
Accidents
County
Limestone County, AL
City
Madison, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point woman killed in head-on collision

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Center Point woman was killed in a head-on collision on Monday, May 16, at approximately 5:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Latilsha Aundrella Burrell, 39, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling south in the 900 block of Five Mile […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash in Birmingham kills one, injures another

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM —A two-vehicle crash in Birmingham killed one person and injured another on Monday, May 16, around 6:30 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), the crash occurred at East View Boulevard and Five Mile Road. “There is one person deceased, and another person was transported to a local […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#The Tribune#Ford F150
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County fire damages five townhomes

From The Tribune staff report JEFFERSON COUNTY — Five families were displaced after a fire damaged five townhomes on Tuesday, May 17, around 3 p.m. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, the origin and cause of the fire have yet to be determined; the fire appeared to have started in the rear of the townhomes […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 83-year-old man killed in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old veteran killed in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Daniel Richard Garrick of Birmingham sustained injuries during a reported assault in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in Birmingham. Related Story: Birmingham PD investigates the murder of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Athens
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigate shooting death of man

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred on Saturday, May 14, at approximately 2:14 a.m. According to Carol Robinson at AL.com, the 35-year-old victim was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street […]
The Trussville Tribune

Vehicle fire on I-20 WB in Leeds blocks two lanes

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — There is a vehicle fire on I-20 Westbound in Leeds, blocking two lanes of traffic on Friday, May 13. According to ALGO Traffic, the vehicle is blocking the right two lanes. As a result, authorities ask motorists to use caution when traveling through this area. The vehicle fire […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

69-year-old inmate found unresponsive in cell

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 69-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, May 10, at 6:36 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Earnest Charles McReynolds was a state inmate housed at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility, located at 100 Warrior Lane in Bessemer. McReynolds was found unresponsive […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy