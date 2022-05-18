How Much Does It Cost To Attend the Top Golf Tournaments?

The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open are the marquee events on the calendar in men's golf, while the Chevron Championship, U.S. Women's Open, Women's PGA Championship, Evian Championship and Women's British Open are the five majors for women's golf.

With the men's second major of the year, the PGA Championship, teeing off this week, this is the perfect time to look at what it would cost to attend the majors. You might not win golf's grand slam, but you can earn a fan's grand slam with our help.

For each of the men's and women's majors, GOBankingRates reviewed the average cost of four days of tickets, hotels and a round-trip flight for two. Take a look.

The Masters

Cost To Attend: At least $2,678

The Masters is one of the hardest tickets in sports. The tournament issues "badges" to the patrons, and those badges are like season tickets. Each costs $375 and is transferrable only to family members.

But fear not, you can acquire tickets on the secondary market, although they start at $1,500. For the 2022 Masters, tickets went as high as $5,000 because Tiger Woods was playing, Insider.com reported .

Flights to Augusta, Ga., can be relatively cheap at $155-$178 according to Expedia, although you should expect those costs to rise as the 2023 Masters draws nearer.

Hotel prices are hard to nail down, because many attendees rent houses and have arrangements.

The Chevron Championship

Cost To Attend: $1,340

PGA Championship

Cost To Attend Men's Tournament: $1,620

Cost To Attend Women's Tournament: $1,278

For the men's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., tickets for Thursday are $195, while weekend tickets are available for just over $200 for the weekend. Flights to Tulsa run from $80-$469 on TripAdvisor, while hotels average $58-$266 per night, with an average of $105.

The 2022 Women's PGA Championship will be held June 23-26 at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. A championship week pass costs $89, flights to Bethesda range from $83-$264 according to Expedia, while hotels run from $100-$323.

U.S. Open

Cost To Attend Men's Tournament: $3,900

Cost To Attend Women's Tournament: $766

The Women's U.S. Open is being held at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., from June 2-5. The average cost of a ticket is $68, TicketSmarter .com reports, while roundtrip flights to Durham, N.C. range from $80-103. A hotel in Pinehurst, N.C., will cost you an average of $106, with ranges from $86 to $307.

The U.S. Open runs June 16-19 in Brookline, Mass., which is just outside of Boston. So it's going to be more expensive than a tournament in Tulsa, Okla. Tickets are sold out, but you can still buy travel packages for $2,200-$5,000, including two to four nights at the Hyatt Regency in Boston, plus tournament tickets and a shuttle to the course. Flights to Boston average $203, according to CheapFlights.com .

The Open Championship (aka British Open)

Cost To Attend Men's Tournament: $1,788

Cost To Attend Women's Tournament: $1,780

Want to head across the pond for the oldest major in golf, the British Open? The oldest golf course in the world, St. Andrews, plays host to the British Open from July 14-17. Tickets will cost 95 pounds, which is around $116 with the current exchange rate , while flights range from $540-$593. Hotels average around $114 per night, Champion Traveler reports.

The Women's British Open is held Aug. 4-7 in Muirfield, Scotland. Tickets for adults are 30 pounds per day, or roughly $37. Hotels can be $300 per night, while flights range from $89-$303.

The Evian Championship

Cost To Attend: $2,006

Another European trip could be to the Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evain-les-Bains, France. The tournament runs from July 21-24, and a four-day ticket costs 80 euros, or roughly $83. Hotels can cost as little as $59 per night on Expedia, although average is $110. Your biggest expense will be airfare, which runs from $398-$1,271.

