2023 March Madness Predictions: Texas Tech Still Near the Top?

The Red Raiders look to remain one of the nation's top programs next season

Texas Tech was on the short end of Duke's magic in the Sweet 16 this past March, falling 78-73 at the hands of Mike Krzyzewski in his final tournament run.

But despite falling short of an Elite Eight after staying consistent as one of the best teams in the nation, the Red Raiders are looking for more in 2022-2023. ESPN provided an updated look at the projected 2023 March Madness bracket Tuesday and has Tech in the mix next March as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region.

The Red Raiders are projected to play either No. 11 Wyoming or Florida State, as those two teams are predicted to meet in the First Four. Other teams in the region include Arizona, Gonzaga, Illinois, Auburn, and Baylor.

After earning a No. 3 seed in this year's tournament, this projected seeding might be a bit low for Texas Tech fan's expectations. It's possible ESPN's bracketology thinks the Red Raiders will have a slight setback this season in the second year under coach Mark Adams.

Texas Tech has a lost a handful of major contributors from a season ago. Terrence Shannon Jr. transferred to Illinois, while big man Marcus Santos-Silva took his talents to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Bryson Williams and Kevin McCullar are both testing the draft waters, as McCullar is intent on transferring if he pulls his name from draft eligibility.

