2023 March Madness Predictions: Texas Tech Still Near the Top?

By Zach Dimmitt
 2 days ago

The Red Raiders look to remain one of the nation's top programs next season

Texas Tech was on the short end of Duke's magic in the Sweet 16 this past March, falling 78-73 at the hands of Mike Krzyzewski in his final tournament run.

But despite falling short of an Elite Eight after staying consistent as one of the best teams in the nation, the Red Raiders are looking for more in 2022-2023. ESPN provided an updated look at the projected 2023 March Madness bracket Tuesday and has Tech in the mix next March as a No. 6 seed in the Midwest region.

Texas Tech vs. Duke

Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY

Texas Tech vs. Duke

Kyle Terada, USA TODAY

Mark Adams

Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY

The Red Raiders are projected to play either No. 11 Wyoming or Florida State, as those two teams are predicted to meet in the First Four. Other teams in the region include Arizona, Gonzaga, Illinois, Auburn, and Baylor.

After earning a No. 3 seed in this year's tournament, this projected seeding might be a bit low for Texas Tech fan's expectations. It's possible ESPN's bracketology thinks the Red Raiders will have a slight setback this season in the second year under coach Mark Adams.

Texas Tech has a lost a handful of major contributors from a season ago. Terrence Shannon Jr. transferred to Illinois, while big man Marcus Santos-Silva took his talents to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Bryson Williams and Kevin McCullar are both testing the draft waters, as McCullar is intent on transferring if he pulls his name from draft eligibility.

Kevin Obanor and Adonis Arms

Kelley L. Cox, USA TODAY

Mark Adams

Mark Adams

KCBD

Red Raiders to host Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will host Georgetown in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on November 30 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Big 12 and BIG EAST Conferences announced the dates and matchups on Thursday afternoon for the fourth year of the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle. Tech and...
LUBBOCK, TX
stakingtheplains.com

Preview & Series Thread: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park | Lubbock, Texas. A Big 12 regular season championship is on the line for Texas Tech in its final series of the season when Oklahoma visits Lubbock starting on Thursday night. If Texas Tech can win all three games versus Oklahoma, the Red Raiders will win the Big 12 regular season title outright, winning two-of-three would mean a share of the title alongside TCU and potentially Oklahoma State if they were to sweep Baylor in Waco this weekend. TCU has completed its Big 12 schedule and hosts a nonconference series versus Santa Clara to finish its season.
LUBBOCK, TX
