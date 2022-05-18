Choosing a good movie to watch at home can be a daunting challenge, especially if you subscribe to more than one or two streaming services. With so many options, settling on the perfect film for your mood (and the mood of whomever else you happen to be with) can be downright dizzying. Hulu is home to a surprisingly good selection of movies, however, including some of the best films of all time .

When Hulu was launched in 2007, it was primarily a repository for TV shows broadcast by its owners, NBC Universal and News Corporation. In 2009, however, Disney became the primary stakeholder, and today the platform boasts a huge library of TV shows from both parent companies (including ABC, NBC, and FX), as well as original programming - including “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Only Murders in the Building” - and films both original and otherwise. (Among its offerings are some of the best comedies available to stream right now .)

To determine the best movies to stream on Hulu Plus this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood .

Click here to see the best movies to stream on Hulu this month

From “Watchmen” to “Shrek 2,” from “Death at a Funeral” to “The Shape of Water,” there’s no shortage of truly great movies to find on Hulu this month.

50. Copycat (1995)

> IMDb user rating: 6.6/10 (57,126 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 64% (41,148 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (38 reviews)

> Directed by: Jon Amiel

49. The Tree of Life (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (172,118 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 60% (60,977 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (289 reviews)

> Directed by: Terrence Malick

ALSO READ: Best Picture Nominees and Winners You Can Stream Right Now

48. Rio (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 6.9/10 (215,395 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 71% (90,348 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 72% (150 reviews)

> Directed by: Carlos Saldanha

47. White Men Can't Jump (1992)

> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (80,745 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 68% (161,822 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (56 reviews)

> Directed by: Ron Shelton

46. Definitely, Maybe (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (160,473 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (140,338 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 70% (148 reviews)

> Directed by: Adam Brooks

45. Hustlers (2019)

> IMDb user rating: 6.3/10 (90,980 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 65% (16,665 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (353 reviews)

> Directed by: Lorene Scafaria

44. Watchmen (2009)

> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (526,253 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 71% (1,057,771 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 65% (312 reviews)

> Directed by: Zack Snyder

ALSO READ: This Is America’s Worst Streaming Service

43. Love Actually (2003)

> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (447,898 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (31,626,919 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 64% (224 reviews)

> Directed by: Richard Curtis

42. Death at a Funeral (2007)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (112,540 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (65,098 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 62% (132 reviews)

> Directed by: Frank Oz

41. Hostiles (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (77,767 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (5,554 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 71% (224 reviews)

> Directed by: Scott Cooper

40. Runaway Jury (2003)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (94,624 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (62,788 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 73% (162 reviews)

> Directed by: Gary Fleder

39. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (318,160 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (192,798 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (159 reviews)

> Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

ALSO READ: The Best 90-Minutes-or-Less Movies You Can Stream Right Now

38. Fly Away Home (1996)

> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (24,593 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 70% (58,692 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (46 reviews)

> Directed by: Carroll Ballard

37. Flight (2012)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (337,582 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (153,387 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (238 reviews)

> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

36. Unstoppable (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (191,012 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (104,757 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (194 reviews)

> Directed by: Tony Scott

35. The Bank Job (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (177,379 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (253,974 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 80% (149 reviews)

> Directed by: Roger Donaldson

34. The Negotiator (1998)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (135,727 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (130,458 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (57 reviews)

> Directed by: F. Gary Gray

ALSO READ: The Best Films You Can Stream For Free Right Now

33. Run (2020)

> IMDb user rating: 6.7/10 (59,044 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (1,255 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (138 reviews)

> Directed by: Aneesh Chaganty

32. The Square (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (59,444 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 71% (4,132 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (215 reviews)

> Directed by: Ruben Ã–stlund

31. Shrek 2 (2004)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (436,517 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (34,232,524 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (237 reviews)

> Directed by: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

30. Easy A (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (372,419 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (129,164 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (192 reviews)

> Directed by: Will Gluck

29. Margin Call (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (122,167 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (20,059 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (172 reviews)

> Directed by: J.C. Chandor

ALSO READ: Best Comedy Movies Available to Stream Right Now

28. Corpse Bride (2005)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (254,567 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (553,528 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (196 reviews)

> Directed by: Mike Johnson & Tim Burton

27. The Shape of Water (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (393,136 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (26,084 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (459 reviews)

> Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

26. Logan Lucky (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (140,497 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (27,867 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (284 reviews)

> Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

25. Open Range (2003)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (69,729 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (51,728 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (184 reviews)

> Directed by: Kevin Costner

24. Arthur Christmas (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (54,530 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (15,497 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (169 reviews)

> Directed by: Sarah Smith

ALSO READ: Best Picture Nominees and Winners You Can Stream Right Now

23. The Nice Guys (2016)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (299,978 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (56,468 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (320 reviews)

> Directed by: Shane Black

22. Booksmart (2019)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (106,360 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (4,116 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (376 reviews)

> Directed by: Olivia Wilde

21. Deadpool 2 (2018)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (517,779 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (32,213 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (420 reviews)

> Directed by: David Leitch

20. Tombstone (1993)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (136,036 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (195,590 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (46 reviews)

> Directed by: George P. Cosmatos

19. As Good as It Gets (1997)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (286,975 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (378,808 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (79 reviews)

> Directed by: James L. Brooks

ALSO READ: This Is America’s Worst Streaming Service

18. Looper (2012)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (550,438 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (180,475 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (269 reviews)

> Directed by: Rian Johnson

17. Nomadland (2020)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (126,891 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (573 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (416 reviews)

> Directed by: ChloÃ© Zhao

16. The Raid 2 (2014)

> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (118,592 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (24,310 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (175 reviews)

> Directed by: Gareth Evans

15. Black Swan (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (724,171 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (178,225 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (318 reviews)

> Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

14. Prisoners (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (637,815 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (108,697 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 81% (253 reviews)

> Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

ALSO READ: The Best 90-Minutes-or-Less Movies You Can Stream Right Now

13. Sideways (2004)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (185,184 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (197,759 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (233 reviews)

> Directed by: Alexander Payne

12. Leave No Trace (2018)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (55,265 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (4,960 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (240 reviews)

> Directed by: Debra Granik

11. La La Land (2016)

> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (537,558 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (71,726 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (464 reviews)

> Directed by: Damien Chazelle

10. A Boy Named Charlie Brown (1969)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (4,791 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (327,694 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (21 reviews)

> Directed by: Bill Melendez

9. Juno (2007)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (503,178 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (549,586 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (217 reviews)

> Directed by: Jason Reitman

ALSO READ: The Best Films You Can Stream For Free Right Now

8. Moneyball (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (391,423 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (92,018 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (267 reviews)

> Directed by: Bennett Miller

7. Palm Springs (2020)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (130,989 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (2,596 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (241 reviews)

> Directed by: Max Barbakow

6. Shrek (2001)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (638,681 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (1,378,744 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (208 reviews)

> Directed by: Andrew Adamson & Vicky Jenson

5. Before Midnight (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (148,768 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (37,550 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (206 reviews)

> Directed by: Richard Linklater

4. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (454,829 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (427,295 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (218 reviews)

> Directed by: Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris

ALSO READ: Best Comedy Movies Available to Stream Right Now

3. The Insider (1999)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (166,006 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (59,252 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (137 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Mann

2. The Princess Bride (1987)

> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (408,278 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (527,843 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (78 reviews)

> Directed by: Rob Reiner

1. L.A. Confidential (1997)

> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (551,824 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (150,890 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (115 reviews)

> Directed by: Curtis Hanson

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .