ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Month

By Jordan Litchfield
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsiU7_0fi7yhnt00 Choosing a good movie to watch at home can be a daunting challenge, especially if you subscribe to more than one or two streaming services. With so many options, settling on the perfect film for your mood (and the mood of whomever else you happen to be with) can be downright dizzying. Hulu is home to a surprisingly good selection of movies, however, including some of the best films of all time .

When Hulu was launched in 2007, it was primarily a repository for TV shows broadcast by its owners, NBC Universal and News Corporation. In 2009, however, Disney became the primary stakeholder, and today the platform boasts a huge library of TV shows from both parent companies (including ABC, NBC, and FX), as well as original programming - including “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Only Murders in the Building” - and films both original and otherwise. (Among its offerings are some of the best comedies available to stream right now .)

To determine the best movies to stream on Hulu Plus this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood .

Click here to see the best movies to stream on Hulu this month

From “Watchmen” to “Shrek 2,” from “Death at a Funeral” to “The Shape of Water,” there’s no shortage of truly great movies to find on Hulu this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrDZx_0fi7yhnt00

50. Copycat (1995)
> IMDb user rating: 6.6/10 (57,126 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 64% (41,148 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (38 reviews)
> Directed by: Jon Amiel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYoVk_0fi7yhnt00

49. The Tree of Life (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (172,118 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 60% (60,977 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (289 reviews)
> Directed by: Terrence Malick

ALSO READ: Best Picture Nominees and Winners You Can Stream Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJych_0fi7yhnt00

48. Rio (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 6.9/10 (215,395 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 71% (90,348 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 72% (150 reviews)
> Directed by: Carlos Saldanha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jlDNU_0fi7yhnt00

47. White Men Can't Jump (1992)
> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (80,745 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 68% (161,822 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (56 reviews)
> Directed by: Ron Shelton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Rg1b_0fi7yhnt00

46. Definitely, Maybe (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (160,473 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (140,338 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 70% (148 reviews)
> Directed by: Adam Brooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWzUF_0fi7yhnt00

45. Hustlers (2019)
> IMDb user rating: 6.3/10 (90,980 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 65% (16,665 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (353 reviews)
> Directed by: Lorene Scafaria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HghbS_0fi7yhnt00

44. Watchmen (2009)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (526,253 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 71% (1,057,771 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 65% (312 reviews)
> Directed by: Zack Snyder

ALSO READ: This Is America’s Worst Streaming Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UZoH_0fi7yhnt00

43. Love Actually (2003)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (447,898 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (31,626,919 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 64% (224 reviews)
> Directed by: Richard Curtis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1sPp_0fi7yhnt00

42. Death at a Funeral (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (112,540 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (65,098 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 62% (132 reviews)
> Directed by: Frank Oz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cKhyP_0fi7yhnt00

41. Hostiles (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (77,767 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (5,554 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 71% (224 reviews)
> Directed by: Scott Cooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaerB_0fi7yhnt00

40. Runaway Jury (2003)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (94,624 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (62,788 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 73% (162 reviews)
> Directed by: Gary Fleder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RZS5_0fi7yhnt00

39. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (318,160 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (192,798 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 75% (159 reviews)
> Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

ALSO READ: The Best 90-Minutes-or-Less Movies You Can Stream Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTgKd_0fi7yhnt00

38. Fly Away Home (1996)
> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (24,593 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 70% (58,692 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (46 reviews)
> Directed by: Carroll Ballard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEDnA_0fi7yhnt00

37. Flight (2012)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (337,582 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (153,387 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (238 reviews)
> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axt4G_0fi7yhnt00

36. Unstoppable (2010)
> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (191,012 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (104,757 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (194 reviews)
> Directed by: Tony Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0kcj_0fi7yhnt00

35. The Bank Job (2008)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (177,379 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (253,974 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 80% (149 reviews)
> Directed by: Roger Donaldson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ASHdw_0fi7yhnt00

34. The Negotiator (1998)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (135,727 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (130,458 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (57 reviews)
> Directed by: F. Gary Gray

ALSO READ: The Best Films You Can Stream For Free Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEdvN_0fi7yhnt00

33. Run (2020)
> IMDb user rating: 6.7/10 (59,044 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (1,255 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (138 reviews)
> Directed by: Aneesh Chaganty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pl8b_0fi7yhnt00

32. The Square (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (59,444 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 71% (4,132 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (215 reviews)
> Directed by: Ruben Ã–stlund

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeINt_0fi7yhnt00

31. Shrek 2 (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (436,517 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (34,232,524 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 89% (237 reviews)
> Directed by: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18V0Qv_0fi7yhnt00

30. Easy A (2010)
> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (372,419 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (129,164 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (192 reviews)
> Directed by: Will Gluck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fyxbu_0fi7yhnt00

29. Margin Call (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (122,167 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (20,059 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (172 reviews)
> Directed by: J.C. Chandor

ALSO READ: Best Comedy Movies Available to Stream Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29H5d0_0fi7yhnt00

28. Corpse Bride (2005)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (254,567 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (553,528 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (196 reviews)
> Directed by: Mike Johnson & Tim Burton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rz2cM_0fi7yhnt00

27. The Shape of Water (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (393,136 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (26,084 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (459 reviews)
> Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpCfF_0fi7yhnt00

26. Logan Lucky (2017)
> IMDb user rating: 7.0/10 (140,497 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (27,867 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (284 reviews)
> Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPRrn_0fi7yhnt00

25. Open Range (2003)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (69,729 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (51,728 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (184 reviews)
> Directed by: Kevin Costner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02fki8_0fi7yhnt00

24. Arthur Christmas (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (54,530 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (15,497 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (169 reviews)
> Directed by: Sarah Smith

ALSO READ: Best Picture Nominees and Winners You Can Stream Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2kX4_0fi7yhnt00

23. The Nice Guys (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (299,978 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (56,468 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (320 reviews)
> Directed by: Shane Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Xc4r_0fi7yhnt00

22. Booksmart (2019)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (106,360 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (4,116 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (376 reviews)
> Directed by: Olivia Wilde

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRWKK_0fi7yhnt00

21. Deadpool 2 (2018)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (517,779 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (32,213 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (420 reviews)
> Directed by: David Leitch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlMv4_0fi7yhnt00

20. Tombstone (1993)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (136,036 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (195,590 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (46 reviews)
> Directed by: George P. Cosmatos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yblqd_0fi7yhnt00

19. As Good as It Gets (1997)
> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (286,975 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (378,808 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (79 reviews)
> Directed by: James L. Brooks

ALSO READ: This Is America’s Worst Streaming Service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCxXc_0fi7yhnt00

18. Looper (2012)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (550,438 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (180,475 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (269 reviews)
> Directed by: Rian Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KznyT_0fi7yhnt00

17. Nomadland (2020)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (126,891 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (573 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (416 reviews)
> Directed by: ChloÃ© Zhao

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zBXg_0fi7yhnt00

16. The Raid 2 (2014)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (118,592 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (24,310 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (175 reviews)
> Directed by: Gareth Evans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHuVE_0fi7yhnt00

15. Black Swan (2010)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (724,171 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (178,225 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (318 reviews)
> Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGjOF_0fi7yhnt00

14. Prisoners (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (637,815 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (108,697 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 81% (253 reviews)
> Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

ALSO READ: The Best 90-Minutes-or-Less Movies You Can Stream Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iU6Hb_0fi7yhnt00

13. Sideways (2004)
> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (185,184 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (197,759 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (233 reviews)
> Directed by: Alexander Payne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVpKk_0fi7yhnt00

12. Leave No Trace (2018)
> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (55,265 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (4,960 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (240 reviews)
> Directed by: Debra Granik

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiUQY_0fi7yhnt00

11. La La Land (2016)
> IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (537,558 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (71,726 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (464 reviews)
> Directed by: Damien Chazelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G06Uf_0fi7yhnt00

10. A Boy Named Charlie Brown (1969)
> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (4,791 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (327,694 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (21 reviews)
> Directed by: Bill Melendez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zIt9_0fi7yhnt00

9. Juno (2007)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (503,178 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (549,586 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (217 reviews)
> Directed by: Jason Reitman

ALSO READ: The Best Films You Can Stream For Free Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTCyQ_0fi7yhnt00

8. Moneyball (2011)
> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (391,423 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (92,018 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (267 reviews)
> Directed by: Bennett Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0P9I_0fi7yhnt00

7. Palm Springs (2020)
> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (130,989 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (2,596 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (241 reviews)
> Directed by: Max Barbakow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473ncY_0fi7yhnt00

6. Shrek (2001)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (638,681 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (1,378,744 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (208 reviews)
> Directed by: Andrew Adamson & Vicky Jenson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MMbnd_0fi7yhnt00

5. Before Midnight (2013)
> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (148,768 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (37,550 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (206 reviews)
> Directed by: Richard Linklater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fww6a_0fi7yhnt00

4. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (454,829 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (427,295 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (218 reviews)
> Directed by: Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris

ALSO READ: Best Comedy Movies Available to Stream Right Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYJbm_0fi7yhnt00

3. The Insider (1999)
> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (166,006 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (59,252 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (137 reviews)
> Directed by: Michael Mann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aer9x_0fi7yhnt00

2. The Princess Bride (1987)
> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (408,278 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (527,843 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (78 reviews)
> Directed by: Rob Reiner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TJ20_0fi7yhnt00

1. L.A. Confidential (1997)
> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (551,824 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (150,890 votes)
> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (115 reviews)
> Directed by: Curtis Hanson

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Funniest American Movies of All Time

Hollywood has left America in stitches since silent films first flickered in the cinema screens more than 100 years ago. From slapstick to parody, from low brow to biting satire, movie mythmakers have created some of the most famous, and quotable, films of all time while leaving audiences laughing. Before talking pictures, the silent medium […]
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney+ Will Have Fewer Commercials Than Hulu, But Buyer Demand Is “Extraordinary”, Ad Chief Rita Ferro Says; Netflix And Other Newcomers Should Note “It Isn’t Easy”

Click here to read the full article. Rita Ferro, president of ad sales for Disney, said the forthcoming ad-supported tier of Disney+ will have a less “robust” amount of ads compared with Hulu. That disparity, at least initially, will mainly be because about 65% of subscribers come to the streaming service for movies, which don’t lend themselves to commercial interruption. “Movies are the reason people come to the platform, and movies have a different ad load,” she explained. The family-friendly nature of Disney+ will also limit the scope to “four-quadrant” advertisers. Disney last evening hosted its upfronts pitch to advertisers and...
NFL
thebrag.com

Everything coming to Netflix in June 2022

Here is everything coming to Netflix in June 2022, which will be headlined by Season 6 of Peaky Blinders and movies such as Vice. Netflix in June 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting month for series bingers and moviegoers alike. The series Peaky Blinders will see its sixth season be released onto the streaming platform alongside the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Previously released movies such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Vice, and The Amazing Spider-Man will be released alongside new films such as Spiderhead.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Amiel
Person
Jonathan Dayton
Person
Vicky Jenson
Person
Terrence Malick
Person
Damien Chazelle
Primetimer

The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV

Aaron Barnhart is Primetimer's Senior Editor and the author of The Primetimer Guide to Streaming TV. Ten years ago I walked away from the television beat. After 15 years at the Kansas City Star and thousands of bylines, I felt like I had seen it all and said it all. And then came the revolution.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix is about to try something that will make your streaming experience so different

The signs that a massive shift is underway at the world’s biggest streaming service continue to mount. A looming Netflix password-sharing crackdown, the launch of an ad-supported tier, price increases, and fan-favorite shows canceled right and left — it’s led to something of a backlash from not only Netflix subscribers. But also the media and analysts who’ve breathlessly sung the company’s praises for years. And that’s not all.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu Plus#Rotten Tomatoes#Abc#Fx#Tempo#Tomatometer
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Documentaries
Fast Company

How ad-supported streaming will be used to track you

When you sign up for an ad-supported streaming service, the trade-off may seem straightforward: In exchange for watching commercials, you’ll pay lower prices (or perhaps nothing at all). But by sitting through commercial breaks, you’re giving up more than just a few minutes of your time per hour. Smart...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream It Follows Free Online

Cast: Maika Monroe Keir Gilchrist Daniel Zovatto Jake Weary Olivia Luccardi. After a seemingly innocent sexual encounter, Jay finds herself plagued by strange visions and the inescapable sense that someone, something, is following her. Is It Follows on Netflix?. This one's easy. It Follows is currently available to stream on...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Netflix Users Threatening to Cancel Subscription Over Streaming Giant’s Plan to Introduce Ads

Netflix has faced a lot of backlash in recent months. But now, the iconic streaming platform has come into intense heat as many subscribers are threatening to cancel their subscriptions. During the first quarter, Netflix took a major hit when it reported the loss of 200,000 subscribers. Afterward, the company faced a massive lawsuit from company shareholders. Now, with the platform already in hot water, Netflix is sure to lose even more users to rivals. This week, Netflix has officially unveiled plans to incorporate ads within its makeup.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Fate Revealed for Season 8

Get ready for even more of The Masked Singer. Deadline reported that Fox has renewed The Masked Singer for Season 8. While an exact premiere date hasn't been revealed, the next season is expected to return for the 2022-2023 television season. Considering that The Masked Singer typically performs well for...
TV SERIES
Android Police

How to cancel Netflix

Netflix has been the most popular streaming service for quite a while now, and with the amount of great exclusive series the company has, that’s not unwarranted. Between regular price hikes, Netflix closing their animation division, the looming threat of a price bump for password sharers, and competing services becoming more worthwhile, there’s no shortage of reasons you might want to leave the streaming giant behind. So, whether you want to move on from Netflix for good or just want to subscribe for long enough to binge and bounce, here’s everything you need to know to cancel your Netflix subscription.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO Max Broken Out in Nielsen Streaming Estimates for First Time, Notches 1% Share of April TV Viewing

Click here to read the full article. For the first time, Nielsen has reported TV time spent viewing estimates for HBO Max — with the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned service coming in with a 1% share for April 2022, as the streaming sector overall took its highest share of U.S. TV viewing to date. HBO Max previously was included in Nielsen’s “other streaming” category. The measurement firm broke it out now that HBO Max hit the 1% share threshold. As of the end of March, HBO Max and HBO had 48.6 million domestic subscribers, up 1.8 million from the prior quarter. For April,...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

116K+
Followers
76K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy