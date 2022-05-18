ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Nonprogrammers are building more of the world's software – a computer scientist explains 'no-code'

By Tam Nguyen, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, University of Dayton
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 2 days ago

Traditional computer programming has a steep learning curve that requires learning a programming language, for example C/C++, Java or Python, just to build a simple application such as a calculator or Tic-tac-toe game. Programming also requires substantial debugging skills, which easily frustrates new learners. The study time, effort and experience needed often stop nonprogrammers from making software from scratch.

No-code is a way to program websites, mobile apps and games without using codes or scripts, or sets of commands. People readily learn from visual cues , which led to the development of “what you see is what you get” ( WYSIWYG ) document and multimedia editors as early as the 1970s. WYSIWYG editors allow you to work in a document as it appears in finished form. The concept was extended to software development in the 1990s.

There are many no-code development platforms that allow both programmers and nonprogrammers to create software through drag-and-drop graphical user interfaces instead of traditional line-by-line coding. For example, a user can drag a label and drop it to a website. The no-code platform will show how the label looks and create the corresponding HTML code. No-code development platforms generally offer templates or modules that allow anyone to build apps.

Early days

In the 1990s, websites were the most familiar interface to users. However, building a website required HTML coding and script-based programming that are not easy for a person lacking programming skills. This led to the release of early no-code platforms, including Microsoft FrontPage and Adobe Dreamweaver, to help nonprogrammers build websites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPKg4_0fi7yXvV00
Traditional programming requires learning a programming language. WILLPOWER STUDIOS/Flickr , CC BY

Following the WYSIWYG mindset, nonprogrammers could drag and drop website components such as labels, text boxes and buttons without using HTML code. In addition to editing websites locally, these tools also helped users upload the built websites to remote web servers, a key step in putting a website online.

However, the websites created by these editors were basic static websites. There were no advanced functions such as user authentication or database connections.

Website development

There are many current no-code website-building platforms such as Bubble , Wix , WordPress and GoogleSites that overcome the shortcomings of the early no-code website builders. Bubble allows users to design the interface by defining a workflow. A workflow is a series of actions triggered by an event. For instance, when a user clicks on the save button (the event), the current game status is saved to a file (the series of actions).

Meanwhile, Wix launched an HTML5 site builder that includes a library of website templates. In addition, Wix supports modules – for example, data analysis of visitor data such as contact information, messages, purchases and bookings; booking support for hotels and vacation rentals; and a platform for independent musicians to market and sell their music.

WordPress was originally developed for personal blogs. It has since been extended to support forums, membership sites, learning management systems and online stores. Like WordPress, GoogleSites lets users create websites with various embedded functions from Google, such as YouTube, Google Maps, Google Drive, calendar and online office applications.

Game and mobile apps

In addition to website builders, there are no-code platforms for game and mobile app development. The platforms are aimed at designers, entrepreneurs and hobbyists who don’t have game development or coding knowledge.

GameMaker provides a user interface with built-in editors for raster graphics, game level design, scripting, paths and “ shaders ” for representing light and shadow. GameMaker is primarily intended for making games with 2D graphics and 2D skeletal animations.

Buildbox is a no-code 3D game development platform. The main features of Buildbox include the image drop wheel, asset bar, option bar, collision editor, scene editor, physics simulation and even monetization options. While using Buildbox, users also get access to a library of game assets, sound effects and animations. In addition, Buildbox users can create the story of the game. Then users can edit game characters and environmental settings such as weather conditions and time of day, and change the user interface. They can also animate objects, insert video ads, and export their games to different platforms such as PCs and mobile devices.

Games such as Minecraft and SimCity can be thought of as tools for creating virtual worlds without coding.

Future of no-code

No-code platforms help increase the number of developers , in a time of increasing demand for software development . No-code is showing up in fields such as e-commerce , education and health care .

I expect that no-code will play a more prominent role in artificial intelligence , as well. Training machine-learning models, the heart of AI, requires time, effort and experience. No-code programming can help reduce the time to train these models, which makes it easier to use AI for many purposes. For example, one no-code AI tool allows nonprogrammers to create chatbots , something that would have been unimaginable even a few years ago.

Tam Nguyen receives funding from National Science Foundation, Lam Research, and NVIDIA.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
ZDNet

How to become a cloud engineer

Have you ever wondered who helps create and maintain the cloud technology behind your Google backup data and Dropbox files? Cloud engineers are IT specialists who handle cloud infrastructure. Cloud engineers allow businesses to integrate cloud technology to keep databases secure and accessible. However, Forbes reported in 2020 that a...
GOOGLE
Engadget

You can practice for a job interview with Google AI

Never mind reading generic guides or practicing with friends — Google is betting that algorithms can get you ready for a job interview. The company has launched an Interview Warmup tool that uses AI to help you prepare for interviews across various roles. The site asks typical questions (such as the classic "tell me a bit about yourself") and analyzes your voiced or typed responses for areas of improvement. You'll know when you overuse certain words, for instance, or if you need to spend more time talking about a given subject.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Why Are We Teaching Pandas Instead of SQL?

Most data bootcamps’ curriculums feature a heavy investment in pandas (alongside Jupyter notebooks) while SQL is at best an after-thought. They should do the opposite. Pandas introduces significant overhead in terms of complexity, inefficiency, idiosyncrasy, and opportunities for confusion. There are things that pandas does better, but overall, when it comes to pure analytics, SQL is hard to beat.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Programming#Software Development#Computer Programmers#C C#Java#Wysiwyg#Html#Ar
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
The Conversation U.S.

Satellites over the Amazon capture the choking of the ‘house of God’ by the Belo Monte Dam – they can help find solutions, too

The Xingu River is revered as the “house of God” by the Indigenous people living along its Volte Grande, or Big Bend, in the Brazilian Amazon. The river is essential to their culture and religion, and a crucial source of fish, transportation and water for trees and plants. Five years ago, the Big Bend was a broad river valley interwoven with river channels teaming with fish, turtles and other wildlife. Today, as much as 80% of the water flow is gone. That’s because in late 2015, the massive Belo Monte Dam project began redirecting water from the Xingu River upstream from the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
ScienceAlert

Humans Were Actually Apex Predators For 2 Million Years, Evidence Shows

Paleolithic cuisine was anything but lean and green, according to a 2021 study on the diets of our Pleistocene ancestors. For a good 2 million years, Homo sapiens and their ancestors ditched the salad and dined heavily on meat, putting them at the top of the food chain. It's not quite the balanced diet of berries, grains, and steak we might picture when we think of 'paleo' food. But according to anthropologists from Israel's Tel Aviv University and the University of Minho in Portugal, modern hunter-gatherers have given us the wrong impression of what we once ate. "This comparison is futile, however, because...
SCIENCE
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy