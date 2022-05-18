ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS' fall newcomers: Firefighter, cop and lawyer shows, 'Love Boat'-inspired dating show

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Lighter on the laughter.

CBS unveiled its fall programming schedule Wednesday, the first in years without any new comedies. Instead, broadcast TV's most-watched network will debut three dramas and a "Love Boat"-inspired reality dating series.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said the network's four-comedy schedule – its lightest in years – reflected the dearth of attractive comedy development, explaining, "You play to the strengths you have."

This fall CBS will premiere three dramas.

  • "So Help Me Todd" centers on an unlikely duo, straight-laced lawyer Margaret Wright (Marcia Gay Harden) and her play-it-loose, struggling private eye son Todd Wright (Skylar Astin), whom she hires to work at her firm.

'Young Rock' renewed, but 'Magnum, P.I.,' 'Kenan' canceled as networks wield the ax

Is your favorite network TV show renewed, canceled or ‘on the bubble’? Our 2022 status report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7B4G_0fi7yJoZ00
Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin in a scene from CBS' "So Help Me Todd." Michael Courtney/CBS
  • "Fire Country" focuses on the recently released convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), who shortened his sentence by agreeing to join firefighters as they battle raging Northern California wildfires.
  • And Amanda Warren stars as recently promoted deputy inspector Regina Haywood in "East New York," who  has to convince her force to give her their respect. Jimmy Smits also stars.

NBC: Camila Cabello joins 'The Voice'; 'Quantum Leap' returns for fall lineup

ABC: 'Celebrity Jeopardy!', Hilary Swank-led drama, 'Rookie' spinoff debuting this fall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrwD2_0fi7yJoZ00
Amanda Warren stars as the newly promoted Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood in "East New York." Richard Kind portrays Captain Stan Yenko. Peter Kramer/CBS

The network is also setting sail with a dating show inspired by former Aaron Spelling comedy "The Love Boat." CBS' "The Real Love Boat" takes place on Princess Cruises, with real crew members, and pairs singles for dates and challenges. One couple will be awarded a cash prize.

Later this season, CBS will debut "True Lies," inspired by the 1994 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. Steve Howey leads the TV version, portraying international spy Harry, whose high-stakes occupation is discovered by wife Helen (Ginger Gonzaga). Helen's life gets the zap of excitement she longs for when she's recruited by her husband's agency.

With James Corden departing "The Late Late Show" next spring, CBS Entertainment Group chief George Cheeks says he'll “look at the format” and does not expect to replace it with another talk show in fall 2023. The timeslot “lends itself to experimentation,” he says.

James Corden will leave CBS' 'Late Late Show' next year: 'I never saw it as my final destination'

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren to star in 'Yellowstone' prequel '1932'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykXF1_0fi7yJoZ00
Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga lead an adaptation of the James Cameron-directed action thriller "True Lies," due at midseason. Alan Markfield/CBS

Earlier this month, the network shed two Chuck Lorre comedies : "United States of Al," about a Marine vet (Parker Young) and his unit's Afghani interpreter (Adhir Kalyan); and "B Positive," starring Annaleigh Ashford as a kidney donor to Thomas Middleditch. The Pete Holmes comedy “How We Roll,” which premiered in March, was also axed, along with the network's medical drama “Good Sam,” after just one season. CBS canceled its remake of drama "Magnum, P.I," which led USA TODAY's Save Our Shows poll , after four seasons. And "Bull" was bucked after six seasons.

CBS' fall schedule (all times EDT/PDT; new shows in bold ; new time slots in italics )

Monday: 8,"The Neighborhood"; 8:30 "Bob ♥ Abishola"; 9, "NCIS"; 10 "NCIS: Hawai'i"

Tuesday: 8, "FBI"; 9, FBI: International"; 10, "FBI: Most Wanted"

Wednesday: 8, "Survivor"; 9, "The Amazing Race"; 10, "The Real Love Boat"

Thursday: 8, "Young Sheldon"; 8:30, " Ghosts "; 9, "So Help Me Todd" ; 10, "CSI: Vegas"

Friday: 8, "S.W.A.T."; 9, "Fire Country" ; 10, "Blue Bloods"

Saturday: 8, Drama repeats; 10, "48 Hours"

Sunday: 7, "60 Minutes"; 8, "The Equalizer"; 9, "East New York" ; 10, "NCIS: Los Angeles"

'It's all lighting and CGI': Theo James jokes his naked physique has help in 'Time Traveler's Wife'

'Selling Sunset': Christine Quinn bids 'bon voyage' to O Group 'cult' with new self-help book

Contributing: Gary Levin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CBS' fall newcomers: Firefighter, cop and lawyer shows, 'Love Boat'-inspired dating show

Comments / 0

