ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Marshall Ramsey: Chaney

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZUG5_0fi7yIvq00

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Marshall Ramsey

Marshall Ramsey, a nationally recognized editorial cartoonist, shares his cartoons and travels the state as Mississippi Today’s Editor-At-Large. He’s also host of a weekly statewide radio program and a television program on Mississippi Public Broadcasting and is the author of several books. Marshall is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a 2019 recipient of the University of Tennessee Alumni Professional Achievement Award.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Mississippi governor signs “Buddy’s Law”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road to recovery. The veterinarian who took him in shared […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Mississippi struggling to retain educated citizens, auditor says

According to state auditor Shad White, Mississippi loses its college-educated population at the fifth-highest rate in the country. He explained how the “Stay in the ‘Sip” program has helped counter that on Wednesday. White gave a presentation at the Southaven Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon inside the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WLBT

Diagnosed with debt: the crisis in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical debt is a crushing pain that is hurting the pockets and financial progress of patients here in Mississippi, the poorest state in the country. Here is a staggering statistic. Almost 1 in 5 Mississippians have medical debt that is in collections. The consequences of not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in Mississippi

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Boyce Upholt gives an overview of new restaurants in Mississippi. Bar Muse | Oxford. As the head bartender at Saint Leo, an acclaimed Italian restaurant on Oxford’s central...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippians
nddist.com

Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
GRENADA, MS
WAPT

Petition surfaces to rename major Mississippi lake

BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi officials respond to mayor's statements about JPD funding

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson mayorsaid in a statement that he is not blaming the state for the city's crime problems. The statement followed a news briefing Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held Monday in which he criticized elected leaders for not doing more to help the capital city's crime fight.
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi shrimp season opens May 25

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources has set the opening date of the 2022-2023 shrimp season in state territorial waters for 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022. All regulations of the MDMR will be in full force and effect, and all boats engaged in catching or...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cartoons
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Fireflies

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – We have great natural light shows in Mississippi, like the full moon. We missed the lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15 because of another natural light show. We have a lot here, like thunderstorms. The light show this story is about isn’t on that grand of a scale, but it’s just as spectacular to me because of its rarity.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi hosts luncheon

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Children’s Advocacy Centers of Mississippi (CACM) hosted their second annual ‘I protect Children’ luncheon on Wednesday, May 18. The luncheon was held at the Country Club of Jackson from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CACM hosted this annual event to bring the community together and discuss solutions to eliminate child […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Scallions honored as Top Cop in the state of Mississippi

Vicksburg native Christopher ‘Blake’ Scallions has been honored to be awarded “Top Cop” in the state of Mississippi. Scallions recently was the subject of our “Those Who Keep Us Safe” series. In the interview, he states he has looked up to law enforcement since childhood, and now he’s humbled by the honor of wearing a badge himself.
VICKSBURG, MS
Daily Leader

COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Mississippi

COVID-19 cases in Mississippi have increased rapidly over the past two weeks, though overall numbers still remain low. Mississippi has seen the largest percentage increase in the nation for new COVID-19 cases over that time period, according to local and state health agency data compiled by the New York Times. Mississippi’s cases increased 251% compared to 59% nationally.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'We have to stop this:' Mississippi cracking down on robocalls

JACKSON, Miss. — If you have a phone, you've probably gotten a lot of robocalls. Despite all the advances in telemarketing phone blocks, IDs and do-not-call lists, millions of unsolicited phone calls find their way in. "We do have to take some action," said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You may not be paying attention to the daily case counts as much as you did two years ago. But COVID is still here, and the cases are going up. One doctor noted they think there’s a wider net being cast with testing right now. Because not that long ago, folks were discounting feeling crummy, chalking it up to allergies with pollen and everything in bloom.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes April 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery completed its April 2022 transfer of $11,713,777.98 to the state. The net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2022 are a total of roughly $107,059,670.19. Lottery law states the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for ten years. Anything over $80,000 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy