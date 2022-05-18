ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak banned one year for wearing pro-war 'Z' symbol

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak was banned from competition for one year on Tuesday by the International Gymnastics Federation for displaying a pro-war letter "Z"  during a competition in March.

The letter "Z" has been painted on Russian tanks and streets since the invasion of Ukraine began and has symbolized support for the war. Russian officials, including Vladimir Putin, continue to refer to the war as a "special military operation."

The 20-year-old Kuliak won the bronze medal in the parallel bars at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar – where he displayed the letter on the medal podium on his leotard as he stood next to Ukrainian gold medalist Illia Kovtun.

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox

LANDMARK DEALS: US Soccer reaches deals to pay men's and women's national teams equally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAgRV_0fi7y8Bp00
A man wearing a T-shirt with letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military, carries a red banner, during the Immortal Regiment march at the Nevsky prospect, the central avenue of St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 9, 2022. Dmitri Lovetsky, AP

At the time, Kuliak was widely criticized by the IGF for his "shocking behavior" and poor form in sportsmanship. The IGF, which banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in future events, at the time turned to the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to determine disciplinary proceedings.

"Mr. Kuliak breached the FIG Statutes, the FIG Code of Discipline, the FIG Code of Ethics, the FIG Code of Conduct and the FIG Technical Regulations when he wore the letter 'Z' on his singlet," the IGF governing body said in a statement. "(Kuliak) is not allowed to participate in any FIG-sanctioned event or competition organized by an affiliated FIG member federation for one year as of the date of this decision.

"If the protective measures keeping Russian athletes from competing are still in place on May 17, 2023, the ban shall continue and expire six months after the removal of said measure."

Kuliak, who has 21 days to appeal the decision, has expressed no regrets about wearing the letter but claims the symbol stands for peace and not war. He also was stripped of his bronze medal and had to forfeit his prize money.

"I saw it with our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out (it means), 'for victory' and 'for peace'," Kuliak previously told reportrs. "I didn't wish anything bad on anyone, I just showed my position."

Contributing: Asha Gilbert.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak banned one year for wearing pro-war 'Z' symbol

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian ambassador to US hints at split in the Kremlin over Ukraine war: Hardline diplomat implies some Moscow officials want to pull back invading troops and 'repent'

The Russian ambassador to the US has sensationally hinted at a split in the Kremlin hierarchy over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking on Russian state TV, envoy Anatoly Antonov said America is secretly giving the Kremlin the terms of negotiations to halt the brutal fighting. This comes amid a...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Illia Kovtun
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#U S Soccer#War#Russian#Ukrainian#Ap#Igf#Belarusian#Fig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin wants his ‘girlfriend’ to declare victory over Ukraine

Alina Kabaeva, Putin's alleged girlfriend, has been spotted in Moscow again! Just in time for the ‘Alina Festival’, named after the famous Olympic gymnast, Putin's girlfriend Alina Kabaeva has reappeared on the scene. Contrary to her usually discreet appearance, she clearly showed her support for the war in Ukraine.
EUROPE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

476K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy