USA TODAY subscribers can text the newsroom about the day's biggest stories

By Sallee Ann Harrison, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Promotional image for USA TODAY's new SMS campaign exclusive to subscribers. Sallee Ann Harrison

You can now text with USA TODAY.

I'm Sallee Ann Harrison, an audience editor focused on making sure USA TODAY subscribers are getting the most out of their subscriptions. I write the subscriber-exclusive Your Week newsletter and now I have a new project I'm so excited to share with our most loyal readers: texting!

Yep, that's right! You now have access to text me questions you have about the news of the day, issues you may have with your subscription, thoughts on our coverage and more. Consider me, through this texting service, your personal guide to the USA TODAY newsroom.

To start, we will:

  • discuss the day's biggest stories
  • help you get to the point of why the news matters to you
  • have exclusive Q&As with reporters and editors

Not yet a subscriber? There's never been a better time to join in on the fun.

Already a subscriber? Sign up here and I'll text you soon!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY subscribers can text the newsroom about the day's biggest stories

