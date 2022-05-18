ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in York, NE

 4 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions...

York News-Times

May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York

York's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the York area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Monday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit yorknewstimes.com.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Highway Maintenance Worker Osceola and York

D4 Locations hiring: Aurora, Hastings, Superior, Red Cloud, Kearney I-80, Kearney West, Grand Island, Ravenna, Loup City, Ord, York, Hebron, and Osceola. Summer positions, temporary, until November 30, 2022. Hours may depend on weather, may be more or less than 40 hours per week. Use our new quick apply process!...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for May 21

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 22 min ago. Leona Mae Janzen, age 93 of Lincoln, (formerly of York) passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Hillcrest Firethorn care facility in Lincoln…
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Two pioneering Georges commemorated throughout Omaha

George B. Lake and Dr. George Miller had streets named for them during their lifetimes. Then they were commemorated again on a pair of west Omaha parkways. Schools and parks have been named after them. Ralston also has a Miller Avenue. Both men came to Omaha in territorial days, Lake...
OMAHA, NE
York, NE
York News-Times

Features and Digital Reporter

Join the Action! Whether by Paper or Digital, We Deliver!. The York News-Times, a Lee Enterprises entity, is seeking a Features and Digital reporter to find and report compelling, timely, and well-sourced stories that accurately reflect the nature of York and the surrounding community in a variety of ways. Stories will published via digital, multi-media and traditional print mediums. This position will ensure all presentation elements including writing, photos and videos are incorporated into stories to meet the needs of our digital and print subscribers. Just 45 minutes away from Lincoln, one can enjoy small town life, yet also access the amenities of city living such as Husker Sports, A list concerts, museums, entertainment and night life.
YORK, NE
From the Front Row

From the Front Row

When I got back into York on Wednesday night about 8:15 p.m. from state track, I saw that gas had jumped another .10 cents a gallon, bringing the increase to .20 cents per gallon over the last week. I also heard that by Monday it could go up another 10...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

YES kids learn a science lesson, then eat watermelon

YORK – Could a rubber band or two or even, say, three possibly cause a watermelon to explode? Of course not, that’s silly. But a few hundred rubber bands, as it turns out, is an entirely different matter. York fifth graders – four rollicking classes of them under...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Production - $2,000 signing bonus for new hires.

Bioiberica is a life science company that is big in our industry, but relatively small in size, with fewer than 100 U.S. employees. We are hiring for our Geneva, NE production facility. This position requires mechanical aptitude, attention to detail, independence, and a positive attitude. Work includes, taking samples, process...
GENEVA, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln Police identify victim in Thursday homicide

Watch now: Lincoln man killed in Thursday attack identified. Henry Lee Jones, a resident of 2801 F Street, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a fight broke out around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection in front of his house, Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille said.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

New UNL grad left the farm for graduation ceremony — with chancellor's encouragement

Grady Johnson was undecided about whether to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's undergraduate commencement ceremony. While he understood the importance of his degree, the 22-year-old newly minted agriculture economics graduate also understood the importance of getting the soybeans and corn fully planted at his family's farm about three miles west of Holdrege.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

2 losses Saturday take Huskers out of NCAA Tournament, but season will be remembered as 'magical ride'

STILLWATER, Okla. — For a moment Saturday afternoon, Nebraska's turnaround season in softball was prime for another special turn. The Huskers had a one-run lead midway through the fourth inning against the No. 7 team in the country on its home field. By dark, however, the Huskers were clearing their gear out of a dugout for the final time this season.
STILLWATER, OK
York News-Times

Centennial's Horne earns ticket to 100 and 200 finals

OMAHA - After a scorching day at state Thursday, temperatures cooled down quite a bit as Classes C and D took to the track Friday. Several local athletes came into Friday with aspirations of making the finals in each of their events for today at Omaha Burke Stadium. Centennial sophomore...
OMAHA, NE
York News-Times

NSAA approves 4-day format for state basketball tournament, eliminating LPS sites

The girls and boys state basketball tournament will have a new format for the third year in a row. This time around, the NSAA is hoping that the format is here to stay. While a three-day tournament had been the norm in previous years, the NSAA approved a change to a four-day state tournament format at its monthly board of directors meeting on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Peterson still alive for Duke girls at state tennis

LINCOLN – When the dust settled on the opening day of the Class B State Tennis Championships at the Woods Tennis Center on Thursday afternoon, the York Dukes picked up three wins in seven matches and were tied for 13th in the team standings with Brownell-Talbot/Concordia. “Well, I don’t...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Mustang boys stand fifth after day 1 of state track

OMAHA – Two of the four area teams competing at the Class D State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha laced up the cleats Friday, as McCool Junction and Nebraska Lutheran each saw action on the opening day. Both teams also compete on Day 2, when they’ll be joined by High Plains and Exeter-Milligan.
OMAHA, NE

