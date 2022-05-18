ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Clinton Daily News
 2 days ago

- CHS prepares for graduation, awards ceremony this week. Read the...

www.clintondailynews.com

Clinton Daily News

Here is the Daily Lunch Special for Friday

Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. Lucille’s Roadhouse – Fish & Chips. Enjoy Beer-Battered Cod and French Fries available from 11am-9pm.
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Brenda Butler

Funeral services for Brenda Butler, 68, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel. Brenda Cheryl (Belknap) Butler was born Oct. 18, 1953, in Clinton. She died May 17, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Oklahoma City.
CLINTON, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Striking it rich in horses and life

Within the span of just over two minutes, Rick Dawson’s life changed. An Edmond resident who calls Yukon home, Dawson is the owner of Rich Strike, the winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Everybody loves an underdog story and Rich Strike’s story is among the best. Purchased for $30,000,...
YUKON, OK
kswo.com

Duncan holds signing ceremony for twelve seniors

Lawton native leads Conference USA Champs in to Stillwater Regional. Fresh off a Big 12 Tournament title, Oklahoma State is hosting a Regional this weekend. Recap of Ike signing ceremony for LeAndre Tucker, Nyla Williams and Olivia Choney. Duncan claims first State Title in program history. Updated: May. 14, 2022...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Tracking damage after strong winds gust through parts of Oklahoma

WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
WAUKOMIS, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Weekend Is Fast Approaching

If you're one of those normies that always says things like "There's nothing to do in Lawton..." hold onto your butts because Oklahoma's statewide free fishing weekend is coming up quick!. Here's the thing, fishing is glorious. It's time outdoors. We're privileged with some of the prettiest lakes in the...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

2 people dead after explosion at Clinton home

CLINTON, Okla. — Two people are dead after an explosion at a home in Clinton. Early Tuesday morning, first responders found a Clinton home completely engulfed in flames. KOCO 5 was told it was an explosion that started it. Two people died in the explosion. Firefighters said the explosion...
CLINTON, OK
kswo.com

Sheriff Wayne Mckinney remains absent from work

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - More information has been released about a Facebook post from last night that called out Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for not being at work in the last three months. In his post, retired Stephens County Sheriff Deputy Bill Scott said the citizens of Stephens County...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
Sports
kswo.com

Duncan Police Department holds retirement ceremony

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department is saying goodbye to a few of their officers in a retirement ceremony. On Thursday, May 19, Lt. Bart Riley and Master Officers Jeff Pollock, Chris Perkins and Jeff Arnold were recognized as they wrap up their time at the police department.
DUNCAN, OK
Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

Permits are required prior to installation of swimming pools. There is a $19.50 fee for above-ground and $29.50 fee for in-ground. No permit is required for children’s blow-up pools. An outdoor swimming pool, including an in-ground, above-ground or on-ground pool, hot tub or spa, shall be surrounded by a...
PURCELL, OK
KFOR

USS Oklahoma City to be decommissioned after 34 years of service

BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Westmoore High School student dies in motorcycle accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Westmoore High School student died in a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened near SW 106th and Western, near Westmoore High School. Officials say the student left the high school around 12:30 p.m. on their motorcycle when they were hit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cvillecountry.com

Severe storms possible afternoon into evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – According to the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for our area, scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has our area, along with all of Virginia, in the “slight” risk category for severe weather possibility.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KFOR

Seasonally strong front brings storms, much cooler temps

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A Summer-like pattern will continue through the end of the work week before a Friday evening cold front brings some major changes!. Look for near record breaking middle 90s Thursday and Friday. South winds and lots of sunshine can be expected. Friday evening, the front...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

