Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Funeral services for Brenda Butler, 68, of Clinton, will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel. Brenda Cheryl (Belknap) Butler was born Oct. 18, 1953, in Clinton. She died May 17, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Oklahoma City.
Within the span of just over two minutes, Rick Dawson’s life changed. An Edmond resident who calls Yukon home, Dawson is the owner of Rich Strike, the winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Everybody loves an underdog story and Rich Strike’s story is among the best. Purchased for $30,000,...
Lawton native leads Conference USA Champs in to Stillwater Regional. Fresh off a Big 12 Tournament title, Oklahoma State is hosting a Regional this weekend. Recap of Ike signing ceremony for LeAndre Tucker, Nyla Williams and Olivia Choney. Duncan claims first State Title in program history. Updated: May. 14, 2022...
WAUKOMIS, Okla. — Strong winds ripped through parts of Oklahoma late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox was in Waukomis on Thursday morning, where the overnight storms hit hard. The fire department was called to a Dollar General after receiving reports of damage. Authorities...
If you're one of those normies that always says things like "There's nothing to do in Lawton..." hold onto your butts because Oklahoma's statewide free fishing weekend is coming up quick!. Here's the thing, fishing is glorious. It's time outdoors. We're privileged with some of the prettiest lakes in the...
CLINTON, Okla. — Two people are dead after an explosion at a home in Clinton. Early Tuesday morning, first responders found a Clinton home completely engulfed in flames. KOCO 5 was told it was an explosion that started it. Two people died in the explosion. Firefighters said the explosion...
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - More information has been released about a Facebook post from last night that called out Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney for not being at work in the last three months. In his post, retired Stephens County Sheriff Deputy Bill Scott said the citizens of Stephens County...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The air was cool and crisp on the night of Wednesday, May 19, 2021. While most people were turning in for the night in Norman, a backyard intruder had different plans. Instead of roaming areas like Ouachita Mountains or the panhandle, a black bear had made its way into the Oklahoma City suburb.
MOORE, Okla. — The Plaza Tower victims are remembered by their friends years later. Nine years ago, a deadly tornado tore through Moore and for those who lived through it, the remembering never stops. This year, seven students who died inside Plaza Towers Elementary School would be graduating. A...
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department is saying goodbye to a few of their officers in a retirement ceremony. On Thursday, May 19, Lt. Bart Riley and Master Officers Jeff Pollock, Chris Perkins and Jeff Arnold were recognized as they wrap up their time at the police department.
Permits are required prior to installation of swimming pools. There is a $19.50 fee for above-ground and $29.50 fee for in-ground. No permit is required for children’s blow-up pools. An outdoor swimming pool, including an in-ground, above-ground or on-ground pool, hot tub or spa, shall be surrounded by a...
BREMERTON, Wash. (KFOR) – The nuclear-powered attack submarine, USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) will be decommissioned Friday, May 20, at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, after more than 34 years of service. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine was commissioned July 9, 1988 and declared out...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Westmoore High School student died in a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened near SW 106th and Western, near Westmoore High School. Officials say the student left the high school around 12:30 p.m. on their motorcycle when they were hit...
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – According to the National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for our area, scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has our area, along with all of Virginia, in the “slight” risk category for severe weather possibility.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A Summer-like pattern will continue through the end of the work week before a Friday evening cold front brings some major changes!. Look for near record breaking middle 90s Thursday and Friday. South winds and lots of sunshine can be expected. Friday evening, the front...
A German Shepherd was found barely clinging to life, surviving a month on only rainwater and little food. He was locked in a kennel, only discovered after Oklahoma County deputies went to the home and found his owner dead inside. Surviving a month outside in the heat, the dog was...
Comments / 0