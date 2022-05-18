ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson is 'pretty high up' in newly offered RB's recruitment

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

While Clemson has been recruiting this class of 2023 running back target for some time now, the Tigers officially cemented themselves  in Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic four-star Jeremiah Cobb’s recruitment.

Cobb — a 5-foot-11, 185-pound rising senior — became one of the latest recipients of a Clemson offer on Thursday, May 12.

He had a reasonable expectation that an offer would be coming soon. Clemson kept watching his film and found out more and more about Cobb as a person. He was a natural fit and someone who checks all their boxes.

“Clemson came to practice last week,” Cobb told The Clemson Insider Tuesday. “Coach (Brandon) Streeter and Coach (CJ) Spiller came out to practice last week and later that night, they called me to tell me that I had an offer. I was pretty excited.”

Cobb said that he’s always been appreciative of the way that Clemson has done things. He visited back in February and while he wasn’t offered then, Spiller had reinforced building a relationship, which helped lead to last week’s scholarship offer.

“I think it’s kind of cool because Coach Spiller really just wanted to build a relationship, get to know each other more, get to know more about me and my past and stuff like that,” he said.

Cobb talks with Clemson’s running backs coach pretty regularly and tries to do so as often as he can. He’ll have the chance to chop it up with Spiller again in person when he visits for Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5.

“I really want to get to see more of the campus, get the feel of the place, get to meet more of the staff and get close with them,” Cobb said.

Clemson isn’t the only official visit that Cobb has locked in. He’ll also be officially visiting the University of Tennessee towards the end of next month. As far as a timetable on an eventual decision goes, Cobb will take his official visits and go from there. However, he did indicate that he would like to make a decision prior to his senior season.

In addition to the programs mentioned above, Cobb also said that Auburn and North Carolina are among the schools currently recruiting him the hardest.

When it comes time for him to make his college decision, Cobb said his relationship with the staff, and whether a place feels like home will factor into which school he pledges his commitment to.

With that being said, where does Clemson currently stand in Cobb’s recruitment?

“They’re pretty high up over most of these schools,” he said. “It’s a really great program filled with great people.”

– Photo for this article courtesy of @jeremiahcobb23 on Instagram

