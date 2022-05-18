ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blood rain’ Saharan dust cloud headed for UK

By Tobi Thomas
 2 days ago
Sahara dust is coming up that colors the sky orange above Louveciennes, west of Paris, Thursday, March 17, 2022. A huge dust storm swirling over Europe from the Sahara desert made the sky orange during last two days. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Photograph: Michel Euler/AP

A cloud of Saharan dust could create a “blood rain” effect across the UK later this week, as it turns the rain from thunderstorms a shade of red, forecasters have predicted.

“Blood rain” occurs when high concentrations of red-coloured dust or particles combine with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls, according to the Met Office. The red or orange rain is expected in some parts of the UK after moving across Europe, alongside heavy downpours, lightning, strong winds, and hail.

The dust cloud, which originated in the Sahara, was last seen in the UK in March – causing the skies to turn temporarily orange.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued by the Met Office, lasting from Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday in south-east England, including London, with potential disruption to travel.

The weather warning comes after the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday, as temperatures in the south-east peaked at 27.5C.

Richard Miles, from the Met Office, said: “There are some dust concentrations in the atmosphere above the UK at present which might well be washed out in the rain tonight, but it’s likely to be relatively small amounts on the whole.

“There’s a warning out for thunderstorms for the south-eastern third of England tonight, and a squally cold front will bring wind and sometimes heavy rain to Northern Ireland and north-west Scotland this evening.

“Away from these features it will be mostly fine and dry on Wednesday and tomorrow, temperatures up to 23-24C in London and the south-east, high teens or low 20s elsewhere.”

The expected thunderstorms may cause spray and flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There may also be delays or cancellations to train and bus services, flooding to homes and businesses, power cuts and damage due to lightning strikes.

Heavy rain is expected to fall on Wednesday and Thursday in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, while showers will also affect areas in Wales and central and south-west England.

