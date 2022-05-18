Guardian wins two British Media Awards for its partnership with Ocado

Grace Dent Photograph: Ilka & Franz, the Guardian/The Guardian

The Guardian won two awards at the 2022 British Media Awards for its work with Ocado . The awards ceremony took place in London last night (Tuesday 17 May).

Previously the Campaign Publishing Awards, the British Media Awards reward and celebrate excellence across editorial, content curation, commercial success and strategic innovation, as well as the people and businesses behind the work.

The Guardian won ‘ Commercial Campaign of the Year ’ for Feasting with Ocado Retail.

Feasting with Ocado Retail was a ground-breaking shoppable experience that saw Ocado own all the ad inventory in the Guardian’s acclaimed Saturday food magazine Feast (print and online), with recipes carrying unique QR codes to enable readers to shop for ingredients directly from the page to the website. Judges praised the shoppable component via QR codes, saying it drove impressive mid-funnel results.

The Guardian also won the award for ‘ Podcast of the Year – Branded Content ’ for Comfort Eating with Grace Dent , supported by Ocado.

Judges praised the podcast for its authenticity, its content, the smart execution and the strong results. Comfort Eating was number one in the podcast charts for three weeks and in Ocado’s first shop survey, 25% of respondents said they had listened to the podcast. Series three of Comfort Eating with Grace Dent launched earlier this week, with guest James May.

Imogen Fox, director of advertising, Guardian News & Media said:

“The Guardian’s partnership with Ocado is advertising at its best, it is innovative, creative and the results show that advertising with us really works. This is a brilliant win for the team and we look forward to delivering more work like this both for our readers and our clients.”

A full list of the 2022 British Media Award winners can be found here .



