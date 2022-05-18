ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Why is Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape not being named?

By Peter Walker Political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZcQ6_0fi7v9XP00
Police in Westminster during the state opening of parliament Photograph: Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock

The fact that a Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other offences and ordered to stay away from Westminster, but has not been identified, is the result of several legal and procedural factors.

The Metropolitan police have not named him because, in line with College of Policing guidance, they do not usually identify people who have been arrested before they are charged.

The reason why newspapers are also not naming him is more complex and is connected to a mixture of convention and legal precedent going back to the 2012 Leveson report on media standards, which recommended suspects remain anonymous pre-charge.

While many newspapers disagreed with this as a policy, a complication came with the legal case the singer Cliff Richard won against the BBC after the corporation reported he was being investigated over allegations of historical child sexual assault, for which he was never arrested or charged.

The ruling was seen as limiting the freedom of media organisations to report such investigations, despite the fact that particularly with historical cases, this can prompt more potential victims to come forward.

In another legal decision, in February this year the supreme court ruled against the news agency Bloomberg for naming a US business executive at a large public company who was facing a criminal inquiry by a British regulator. The businessman said Bloomberg had misused private information as he had not been charged with any offence.

Another potential complication is that among the allegations faced by the MP is abuse of position of trust, an offence connected to children aged under 18. If naming the MP could risk revealing the identity of an alleged victim this would also be a major barrier.

In the past, MPs who were arrested were automatically named by parliamentary authorities. This changed in 2016 after the cross-party procedure committee said this could bring privacy issues. Now, MPs are consulted, and named only if there is a reason of “parliamentary privilege or constitutional significance”.

At the time, the committee argued this did not provide any special privilege for MPs, but simply brought their treatment into line with that of anyone else.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Why do petrol and diesel prices keep climbing when oil has fallen?

The invasion of Ukraine has upended already-turbulent energy markets and now diesel has hit record highs of 180p a litre – 36% up on January 2020, before the pandemic. EU diplomats are aiming to agree an approach to phasing out Russian oil this month, threatening further disruption which could push diesel and petrol prices even higher. But, against this backdrop, oil prices have actually fallen from their peaks in March in the early weeks of the war. Here’s why those falls are not feeding through to the pumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Two men convicted after schoolgirl kidnapped, raped and beaten with nunchucks

Two friends who kidnapped a schoolgirl, beat her with nunchucks and repeatedly raped her have been convicted.The 17-year-old victim was groomed and exploited as part of a County Lines operation which ran drugs from London to Ipswich, police said.She was taken from her home in the Suffolk town by Abdul Howe, 21, who she initially got to know over social media before meeting in London.Howe first took her to a hostel in Ipswich, where she was assaulted with nunchucks and raped, before he forced her to travel back to his home address in Hammersmith, west London, where his friend, Ajani...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Richard
The Independent

Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told.Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.They were jailed for two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.News that they had been attacked in prison emerged on Wednesday as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Greater Manchester Police officer admits attempting to rape woman

A serving police officer has pleaded guilty to attempting to rape a woman. Ernesto Ceraldi, who works for Greater Manchester Police (GMP), attacked the victim in Edenfield, Lancashire, in the early hours of 2 April. The officer was previously charged with rape but the indictment was amended to attempted rape,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Conservative#College Of Policing#The Supreme Court#Bloomberg#British
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Missing teenager believed alleged rapist was ‘after her’, sister tells inquest

Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former prison governor jailed over ‘intimate’ WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

281K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy