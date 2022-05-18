ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

First world war bomb survives bumpy ride in Yorkshire litter pickers’ car

By Josh Halliday North of England correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihMwX_0fi7v6tE00
The unexploded first world war bomb Photograph: c/o Rachel Wills

Two litter pickers unwittingly drove half a mile home with a live first world war bomb in the car as their weekly good deed turned into a scene from a Hollywood thriller.

Rachel Wills and Simon Briscombe thought they had found an old gas canister while they were collecting rubbish from the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, on Monday.

They drove half a mile home, jolting over speed bumps, as the muddy item bounced around on a car seat next to them.

It was only when they “scraped the gunk” off, they said, that they realised they had found an explosive – prompting a rather frantic call to the bomb squad.

There was then a nail-biting wait for the emergency services. “It was frothing, the shell was bubbling. It was strange and frightening,” Wills said.

The emergency services evacuated the couple’s home along with about 30 others on the estate. A 100-metre cordon was put in place while an army explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team attended to retrieve the device for it to be detonated safely.

Wills said it was the first time the army had been called out to deal with the couple’s weekly litter picks. “We’ve found some really strange things, including a sewing machine from 1898, trolleys, money, shoes, all sorts,” she said. “But I can’t believe we found what we found and it was live. We had it in our car, a live bomb, and we were driving over speed bumps too.”

She said she thought recent floods had dislodged the bomb and brought it to the surface, and it was “so lucky children didn’t find it”.

The incident led to the closure of the busy A59 for two hours, and police have since thanked the public for remaining calm while the device was dealt with.

Wills, a cafe owner, said she had been “tired, shocked and teary” since seeing the bomb explode, adding: “We had a narrow escape.”

She told the BBC : “Imagine if children had found it, picked it up and thrown it about. It’s unthinkable.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday at 7am BST

Police said anyone who finds what could be a bomb should leave it in place without touching it, move 50 metres away and contact 101.

North Yorkshire police said: “Thankfully, the EOD were able to dispose of the object, and the incident was brought to a safe conclusion. Thank you to residents in the local area for their patience whilst we dealt with the incident.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Yorkshire#North Yorkshire#Litter#World War
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Sisters who suspected their father had a secret daughter while imprisoned in a World War II prisoner of war camp leave BBC viewers in tears as they finally meet their half-sibling

Two sisters who always suspected their dad had fathered a secret daughter during the Second World War left BBC viewers in tears as they finally met their half-sibling. Last night's emotional episode of DNA Family Secrets saw Janet Dabbs, 62, and Liz George, from Bath, search for their half-sister after hearing rumours of a secret baby in their childhood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered That 150 Skulls Found In A Mexican Cave Came From A Human Sacrifice In 900 C.E.

When Mexican police officers saw the skulls hidden away inside a cave, they believed they had found evidence of a modern mass murder. When Mexican police officers entered a cave in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa in 2012, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The subterranean site in the state of Chiapas held 150 skulls and other human remains, and authorities immediately assumed it was a modern crime scene. After a decade of research, however, experts have concluded that the bones are pre-Columbian.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

281K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy