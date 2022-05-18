Watch 100 Sharks Feast on Whale Carcass in Feeding Frenzy

Up to 100 sharks have been filmed feasting on a whale carcass in a "feeding frenzy" off the coast of Australia.

The drone footage was captured by John Cloke and posted to his Instagram account, jindys_travels, which he shares with partner Indy Crimmins.

It shows a 49-foot whale carcass floating in the water. Sharks surround the carcass, and as the camera moves further out, more sharks can be seen swimming toward it to feed.

Cloke and Crimmins had been camping on Normans beach near Albany, Western Australia, when they spotted the phenomenon. Cloke had been fishing at the time, and took out his drone to get a better look.

Cloke told Newsweek that they had never seen anything like it before. "But we also don't go looking for it," he said.

He said they do not know for sure how many sharks there were.

"We could count at least 60 when stopping the footage but [we're] not 100 percent sure."

Cloke told ABC Australia that at one point there may have been up to 100 sharks around it. "It was pretty full on," he told the news outlet.

In a caption to the Instagram post, the pair said they were "in shock" with how many sharks there were.

It is not clear what species of sharks were feasting on the carcass, however, multiple species, including great whites , live in Western Australia waters throughout the year.

Shortly after the footage was captured, a humpback whale carcass washed up on Normans Beach. The washed up carcass was spotted by a beachgoer who reported it to the wildlife officers, Perth Now reported. Wildlife officials confirmed that it had been eaten by sharks.

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions Parks issued a shark warning for the area as the carcass would continue to attract predators to the area.

As a result, Normans Beach has now been closed off to ensure the safety of the public,

A department spokesperson told Perth Now that while sharks are common in the waters year round, beachgoers should be extra cautious right now.

It is not uncommon for sharks to feast on whale carcasses. While the species are infamous for being apex predators, dead whales present an opportunity for them to scavenge an easy meal rich in energy.

Sharks are unlikely to attack fully grown, live whales on a regular basis because of their size. They may occasionally attack calves, however, and smaller mammals.

When a whale dies the body will often expand with gas, causing it to float to the top of the surface. Ocean currents will often eventually cause it to become washed ashore.