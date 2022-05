We spent most of the day exploring the many caves of Maquoketa Caves State Park. It is so nice to go at your own pace and enjoy these caves without a guide. They did a great job carving out paths through the wildflowers and through the wet flooring of the caves. Nate was extremely excited to see little chipmunks running around. He made us return to the dance hall in the large cave many times so he could hear himself sing.

MAQUOKETA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO