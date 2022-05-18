ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rYRe9_0fi7sPVb00

The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money.

The federation announced separate collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams on Wednesday, ending years of often acrimonious negotiations.

The men have been playing under the terms of a CBA that expired in December 2018. The women's CBA expired at the end of March but talks continued after the federation and the players agreed to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by some of the players in 2019. The settlement was contingent on the federation reaching labor contracts that equalized pay and bonuses between the two teams.

“I feel a lot of pride for the girls who are going to see this growing up, and recognize their value rather than having to fight for it. However, my dad always told me that you don’t get rewarded for doing what you’re supposed to do — and paying men and women equally is what you’re supposed to do," U.S. forward Margaret Purce said. “So I’m not giving out any gold stars, but I’m grateful for this accomplishment and for all the people who came together to make it so.”

Perhaps the biggest sticking point was World Cup prize money, which is based on how far a team advances in the tournament. While the U.S. women have been successful on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money meant they took home far less than the men's winners.

The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup later this year and next year’s Women’s World Cup, as well as for the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

Each player will get matching game appearance fees in what the USSF said makes it the first federation to pool FIFA prize money in this manner.

“We saw it as an opportunity, an opportunity to be leaders in this front and join in with the women’s side and U.S. Soccer. So we’re just excited that this is how we were able to get the deal done," said Walker Zimmerman, a defender who is part of the U.S. National Team Players Association leadership group.

The federation previously based bonuses on payments from FIFA, which earmarked $400 million for the 2018 men’s tournament, including $38 million to champion France, and $30 million for the 2019 women’s tournament, including $4 million to the champion United States.

FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino , has proposed that FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which FIFA has increased the teams to 32.

For the current World Cup cycles, the USSF will pool the FIFA funds, taking 10% off the top and then splitting the rest equally among 46 players — 23 players on the roster of each team. For the 2026-27 cycle, the USSF cut increases to 20% before the split.

After missing the 2018 World Cup, the men qualified for this year's World Cup in Qatar starting in November. The women's team will seek to qualify this year for the 2023 World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand.

For lesser tournaments, such as those run by the governing body of North America, players will earn identical game bonuses. And for exhibition games, players will receive matching appearance fees and performance payments based on the match result and opponent rank. Players who don’t dress will earn a fee that is the equivalent of participating in a national team training camp.

The women gave up guaranteed base salaries which had been part of their CBA since 2005. Some players had been guaranteed annual salaries of $100,000.

“I think we’ve outgrown some of the conditions that may look like we have lost something, but now our (professional) league is actually strong enough where now we don’t need as many guaranteed contracts, you know, we can be on more of a pay-to-play model," Purce said.

Child care, covered for women for more than 25 years, will be extended to men during national team training camps and matches.

The women and men also will receive a portion of commercial revenue from tickets for matches controlled by the USSF, with bonuses for sellouts, and each team will get a portion of broadcast, partner and sponsor revenue.

Players will get a 401(k) plan and the USSF will match up to 5% of a player's compensation, subject to IRS limits. That money will be deducted from the shares of commercial revenue.

“There were moments when I thought it was all going to fall apart and then it came back together and it’s a real credit to all the different groups coming together, negotiating at one table," said federation President Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player who became head of the governing body in 2020. “I think that’s where the turning point really happened. Before, trying to negotiate a CBA with the women and then turn around and negotiate CBA terms with the men and vice versa, was really challenging. I think the real turning point was when we finally were all in the same room sitting at the same table, working together and collaborating to reach this goal."

Women ended six years of litigation over equal pay in February in a deal calling for the USSF to pay $24 million, a deal contingent on reaching new collective bargaining agreements.

As part of the settlement, players will split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

Mark Levinstein, counsel for the men’s union, said the agreement ended “more than 20 years of federation discrimination against the USWNT players."

“Together with the USWNTPA, the USMNT players achieved what everyone said was impossible — an agreement that provides fair compensation to the USMNT players and equal pay and equal working conditions to the USWNT players,” he said. “The new federation leadership should get tremendous credit for working with the players to achieve these agreements.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 4

Related
Mic

The US soccer teams just agreed to level the playing field for women

You would think being on the baddest and most successful soccer team in the world (alongside the swoonworthy Megan Rapinoe) would grant you equal pay but non-male athletes continue to get shafted across the board. It looks like the U.S. Women’s Soccer team, though, will begin to see the fruits of their labor.
FIFA
CBS Sports

Margaret Purce hails new USWNT CBA as victory for workers: 'We came together as laborers'

The United States Soccer Federation, the United States Women's National Team Players Association, and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association announced historic collective bargaining agreements on Wednesday which will equalize pay between men and women who play for the United States. The two contracts will run through 2028 and represent the culmination of the USWNTPA's fight for equal pay which has lasted for years.
SOCCER
HollywoodLife

Megan Rapinoe Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ After U.S. Women’s Soccer Win Fight For Equal Pay

“Thank you to so many who have come before and who are here now. Incredibly proud today.,” said U.S. soccer icon Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday (May 18), the same day that the United States Soccer Federation announced a new collective bargaining agreement that established equal pay for the U.S. women’s national team. Megan, 36, retweeted a threat by Becky Sauerbrunn that gave thanks to all the women “who led and continue to lead the fight for equal pay across sports and everyday life.”
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Purce
Person
Gianni Infantino
Reuters

Landmark U.S. pay deal may inspire sponsors too

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - After reaching a landmark agreement for equal pay, sponsor dollars could be the next major boost for the United States' four-times World Cup champion women's team. The U.S. national men's and women's soccer team players will receive equal prize money, including at World Cups,...
FIFA
Harper's Bazaar

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Reaches Equal Pay Agreement After Years of Disputes

In a move that will change American sports for the better, U.S. Soccer has agreed to guarantee equal pay for all players. For the first time, the women's team representing the United States will receive the same pay and prize money as the men's—including at World Cups. The news was announced by the teams today.
FIFA
The Independent

Wimbledon stripped of ATP ranking points after Russian and Belarusian player ban

Wimbledon has been stripped of ranking points for male players for this year’s tournament by the ATP, following their decision to ban players from Russia or Belarus from competing at SW19.In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian players have been banned by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) from all UK grass-court events, which includes the third grand slam of the year.And in a statement, the ATP - who run the men’s world ranking system and weekly tennis tour - intimated they had been left with no decision but to announce that players will not recieve...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Soccer#Soccer League#U S Soccer Federation#Us Soccer#Cba
CBS News

U.S. soccer has equal gender pay. Will other sports follow?

The push for equal gender pay in sports got a shot in the arm this week when the U.S. Soccer Federation announced that players for the men's and women's national teams would get equal compensation. Yet while the U.S. soccer teams have achieved parity, professional female athletes in basketball, tennis...
TENNIS
The Independent

Peng Shuai ‘looking forward to visiting Europe’ once Covid measures ease, claim IOC

Peng Shuai has apparently told Olympic officials she wants to visit Europe but coronavirus restrictions in China are delaying the trip.There have been concerns over Peng’s safety and freedom after she appeared to allege she had been sexually assaulted by a Chinese government official in a social media post last November.The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its president Thomas Bach have been in contact with her since November, and say they have received assurances that she is safe and well, but the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) remains unsatisfied and will not hold any events in China this year as a...
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Sands becomes third USMNT player to feature in major European final

James Sands joined a select group of American players on Wednesday as he entered the field for Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. Sands came into the game in the 101st minute, with the match all square at 1-1 in extra time. The 21-year-old had one long ball that nearly led to a goal for Rangers, but later could only watch as his side fell 5-4 in a penalty shootout. But Sands still made some history by entering the pitch, becoming just the third American to play in a major European men’s final. Clint Dempsey became the first when he...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Sports
The New York Times

U.S. Soccer and Top Players Agree to Guarantee Equal Pay

For the first time, soccer players representing the United States men’s and women’s national teams will receive the same pay and prize money, including at World Cups, under landmark agreements with the U.S. Soccer Federation that will end years of litigation and bitter public disputes over what constitutes “equal pay.”
MLS
The Guardian

US Soccer’s historic equal pay deal represents a hard-won peace

Expensive peace, certainly. But a peace without which US Soccer was never going to progress. The slogan US Soccer has tried to push for many years is “One Nation, One Team”. That’s difficult to take to heart when women’s team advocates openly mock the men’s lack of World Cup success and men’s team advocates fire back with constant reminders that the women lose to men’s youth teams.
MLS
The Independent

The Independent

656K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy