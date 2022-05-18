ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JVT could not collect knighthood because he is isolating with Covid

By Ella Pickover
 2 days ago

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam missed the ceremony to mark his knighthood due to catching Covid-19, officials have confirmed.

Sir Jonathan was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list for his services to public health.

The former deputy chief medical officer for England gained public affection for delivering health messages with a dose of humour and colourful analogies during the pandemic.

He was supposed to receive his knighthood from the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday but could not attend due to getting Covid-19.

Sir Jonathan will instead collect his gong at a later date.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham said that Prof Sir Jonathan was isolating at home and is “almost completely recovered”.

“Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection early last week.

“He is fully vaccinated, is continuing to work whilst isolating at home and is almost completely recovered,” the spokesperson said.

“He is very disappointed not to have attended his investiture yesterday as was planned, however it will be rescheduled and he is very much looking forward to receiving his Knighthood for services to public health.

“This is a timely reminder that no matter how vigilant we remain, the risk of infection from Covid-19 remains present and can affect anyone.

“We should all continue to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves including getting fully vaccinated.”

Sir Jonathan, affectionately known as JVT, served as the deputy chief medical officer for England 2017 and March this year.

He helped steer the nation through the Covid-19 crisis and became a popular face behind the Downing Street press conference podium.

