Daywatch: Here’s what the GOP candidates for Illinois governor said at a Tribune Editorial Board session

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush greets people after announcing Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 that he will not be running for reelection when his term ends next year after 30 years in Congress. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The six men seeking Illinois’ Republican nomination for governor met for the first time yesterday during a session of the Chicago Tribune’s Editorial Board. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin found himself under fire from his rivals for using his well-funded campaign to run millions of dollars worth of TV ads and mailers to attack them while avoiding facing them or much of the public.

The candidates provided few new insights on their policy positions, according to the Tribune’s Rick Pearson and Dan Petrella. Darren Bailey, a state senator from Xenia, sought to question Irvin’s support for former President Donald Trump. Except for Irvin, the candidates explicitly said they voted for Trump in 2020. For a full recap of what the candidates did (and did not) say, here’s what you need to know .

Meanwhile, five states held primaries Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, a Trump-backed candidate who has spread lies about the 2020 vote count, won the GOP nomination for governor. Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate contest was too early to call, with celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick virtually tied early Wednesday. Awaiting the winner is John Fetterman, who won the state’s Democratic Senate primary days after a stroke sent him to the hospital. Here are some early takeaways on a mixed night for Trump-backed candidates.

And in pandemic news, the Food and Drug Administration approved a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet this week as a last hurdle, as parents hope an extra vaccine dose will enhance their children’s protection as infections once again increase around the country. If you need more at-home tests, the website for people to request free tests from the U.S. government is now accepting a third round of orders .

Spend any time these days in Illinois’ expansive 1st Congressional District and you’re liable to bump into a candidate trying to succeed U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush for the historic seat. A total of 17 Democrats are on the ballot , the most for any congressional race in the state. And no wonder: If history is any guide, whoever wins the primary will hold the seat for years, if not decades.

While political campaigns are usually forward-looking, history is also playing a significant role. The 1st District seat isn’t just the rare safe Democratic district with no incumbent on the ballot that draws a bunch of aspirants. It’s a seat famous for its political importance to African Americans.

Last week Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, removed some of its augmented reality effects and applications, such as avatars and filters, from Facebook and Instagram in Illinois. The decision also affects Meta’s Messenger and Messenger Kids apps as well as Portal, its family of smart video-calling devices.

A Meta spokesperson said the augmented reality technology is not facial recognition, but the company was “taking this step to prevent meritless and distracting litigation under laws in these two states based on a mischaracterization of how our features work.” Here’s what to know about augmented reality and biometric privacy law .

Carvana, the company known for selling used cars out of glass tower buildings, has run into legal and financial roadblocks that cast uncertainty on its plans to build in Skokie. The state of Illinois has stopped it from doing business here at the same time the company announced it is laying off 2,500 employees nationally and cutting spending.

Skokie’s village attorney told the company in a letter to stop work on the 14-story glass curtain wall tower it is building in the 9800 block of Woods Drive.

Since the day he joined the Chicago Bears a little more than two years ago, Jaylon Johnson has emphasized the biggest prerequisite for top-tier cornerbacks. “Have a short memory,” he said again Tuesday.

Now it’s on to the future and into the latest phase of the Bears’ massive reboot , which is continuing with the first week of organized team activities in Lake Forest. Johnson took the practice field Tuesday with a lot of new faces around him.

What could be more glorious in Chicago than that first burst of heat, chasing away winter blues with a shock of sunlight and sprouts shooting up out of nowhere? Spring took her time to get here, but as the high temperatures of early May mellow into more typical weather for the season, eager gardeners can spend a little time ahead of Memorial Day weekend prepping for the coming months of planting, weeding, mowing and more.

Whether you’re a first-time homeowner looking to lay some groundwork, or a seasoned pro exploring new ideas, here are our top tips for garden and lawn care in the Chicago area.