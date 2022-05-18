ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoschton, GA

Spring Practice Tour: Mill Creek Hawks

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhHmC_0fi7sFvZ00

A closer look at the Mill Creek Football program, with great facilities, two elite recruits, and a winning culture.

HOSCHTON, Ga. - First off, a big thank you to Head Coach Josh Lovelady and his staff. They were fantastic on Tuesday. That helps make everything below possible.

Just a little bit northeast of Atlanta is one of the best prep football hotbeds in America. It’s Gwinnett County. Every Power Five school in America has its eye on this talent-rich location. One of the schools producing the talent would be Mill Creek. It’s the type of place that’s easy for anyone that’s visited to see why players would want to go to school at Mill Creek.

Great campus, great facilities, and coaches that get after it from the opening whistle. Those were the first things that were noticed when watching Tuesday’s practice. It was a beautiful day for football, and everyone representing the Hawks took full advantage.

On the sidelines were college coaches from a variety of schools scouting, including Kent State and Texas among others. It’s a daily routine with several players on the rise and also two elite recruits that certainly showed their talents.

Jamal Anderson, Jr., LB - 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XN5X_0fi7sFvZ00
One of the most impressive athletes in Georgia and the country is Jamal Anderson, Jr.

@fbscout_florida

When a person walks up to Anderson, he or she might believe he’s a wide receiver. At 6’4”, 195-pounds, Anderson even looks like a wide receiver. The way he runs, turns, and uses his hands, yes, all of those traits also say wide receiver. Then you watch this young man go through drills and it’s not a wide receiver that one witnesses.

His first step explosion during tackling drills says defense, not offense. His ability to bend and change direction when chasing the ball carrier do not say offense either.

Anderson is an athlete with a wiry frame, one that can fill out to 225-pounds and still be quick and agile in space. His best play of the day, ironically, actually came during a passing drill.

Anderson turned in the air and made a one-handed snag that carried him to the ground, yet he still held onto the football. It was an amazing catch. Everyone was cheering and giving him props. He attacked the football on that play like a receiver, but those skills are still likely slated to be used on defense.

Anderson’s attacking style is why he’s earned over 30 offers. He’s slated to visit Clemson (June 3) and Michigan State (June 10), with more visits possibly coming. This young man has a tremendous future in front of him.

Caleb Downs, Safety - 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8YsC_0fi7sFvZ00
One of the best all-around recruits in the class of 2023 would be safety Caleb Downs. Hard to find a player with his natural gifts and demeanor combined.

@fbscout_florida

Arguably the nation’s premier safety would be Downs. His 6’0”, 185-pound frame is rocked up. While he looks the part of an elite recruit, it’s what he does above the shoulders that matters most. Downs wants to not only improve himself, but he also wants to see his teammates improve with each repetition.

Downs was consistently helping his teammates with exactly how to do drills, including hand placement for tackling, block destruction, how and when to break down when going after a ball carrier headed for the sidelines, etc. It was awesome to see such a highly decorated recruit be so humble and yet also push his teammates so hard. That’s fantastic to see!

As for Downs and his abilities, make no mistake, he attacks downhill. As one coach stated about Downs as practice went on, “He’s a face tackler.” What the coach meant is that Downs hits his opponent, wraps the player up with his arms, and then he will drive the ball carrier to the ground. He’s a classic tackler. Seeing him stalk ball carriers before driving on the player was also outstanding. His best attribute, however, is one that is not often used to describe a safety prospect.

Downs has a natural first-step burst that’s usually reserved for players at cornerback. He closes the gap between himself and the offensive player as quickly as any safety within recent memory. His speed also helps when playing man coverage, as seen in the following video:

Caleb Downs in Man Coverage (; 0:04)

That’s a natural physical skill combined with the instincts to take advantage of that natural gift. Downs is also quite adept at placing his foot in the ground and making a definitive change of direction. That’s not a typical safety either.

Downs was running routes and catching the football like a wide receiver, and it looked quite natural. Overall, Downs is a football player first. He could probably play running back, wide receiver or safety and be just fine at the college level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zhntm_0fi7sFvZ00
Downs somehow caught this pass despite barely grasping it with his right hand.

@fbscout_florida

Speaking of colleges, he’s starting to narrow down his recruitment, and mentioned that he would like to have a decision in August. He still has a litany of schools coming after him. With that in mind, Downs’ visit schedule might have some rearranging coming. Downs will likely publish something on social media this week or next.

Looking at Mill Creek Football overall, this is a winning culture. Everyone was competing, getting after it, while still having fun. It was obvious that the coaching staff cared and the players respected them. That’s not always the case even when it’s a program that’s been through success. When there’s respect between players and coaches, that means there’s a chance for long-term stability and winning. Mill Creek fits that profile quite well. It’s safe to say that many other good players will be coming through this program in the future. Word travels fast when things are good.

Inside The Knights : YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage : YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Coaching Staff Doing Well with Recruiting Georgia, Including Langston Hughes HS

If Eligible, LB Branden Jennings Could Make an Impact for UCF

Former UCF WR Gabriel Davis Has His Seminole HS Jersey Retired

Spring Practice Tour: American Heritage Skill Position Prospects

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Ole Miss Signing Former UCF WR Jaylon Robinson

Prospect Evaluation: 2024 LB Adarius Hayes

Thursday Recruiting Rundown: Top Underclassmen Football Recruits to Watch

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class

Ranking Florida's Top 100 High School Football Prospects for the Class of 2023

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

Recruiting Notebook: UGA Commit BLOWS UP, New Names to Know

The University of Georgia has become a national brand, recognized across the country as a premier football program. They have been for quite some time under head coach Kirby Smart, collecting talent from as far as Clovis, California to Warwick Rhode Island, heck even international with the signing ...
ATHENS, GA
Eater

It’s Peach Season Again in Georgia

Georgia’s intense, devilish heat is starting to settle in now, but those 90-degree-plus temperatures and long days of summer sunlight so warm one’s skin cringes do have an upside: peach season is officially underway in Georgia. Folks from outlying states can believe otherwise, but nothing stands on the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hoschton, GA
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Georgia Sports
Hoschton, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Hoschton, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Daily South

Covington Is a Small Georgia Town Known for Its Big Spirit

If you're tempted to think that little Covington, Georgia, looks like something out of a movie scene, it's probably because it is. Sometimes called the Hollywood of the South, this small town 35 miles southeast of Atlanta has taken a star turn in more than 140 TV shows and films: It's played Serenity, South Carolina, in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and Mystic Falls, Virginia, in The Vampire Diaries' eight-season run. Feel-good movie Remember the Titans was partially shot here, as was My Cousin Vinny. But 200-year-old Covington's true star power lies in its small-town spirit, which shines brightest on holidays, including the Fourth of July.
COVINGTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lovelady
Oconee Enterprise

Track and field stars bring home multiple state titles

There was no stopping Oconee County’s track and field teams during last week’s state finals. The county’s teams sent several competitors to the Georgia High School Association’s annual state championships, held in various locations across Georgia. Those track and field stars turned in quite a few impressive performances along the way.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Braves and Georgia High School Association to Host 6A and 7A Baseball Championship Games at Truist Park This Week

The Atlanta Braves have partnered with the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) to host the third annual GHSA  6A and 7A Baseball State Championships at Truist Park. Designed to showcase baseball talent in the Southeast, the championships are an extension of the organization’s efforts to foster the next generation of young baseball talent. The championships […] The post Atlanta Braves and Georgia High School Association to Host 6A and 7A Baseball Championship Games at Truist Park This Week appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

7A state golf: Davidson wins low medalist; GHS finishes 2nd as Milton rallies to defend title

GAINESVILLE — Gainesville had the lead and was on its home course. Defending Class 7A champion Milton, however, had the experience and the depth. The Eagles blistered the back-9 for 13 birdies to just five for Gainesville on Tuesday’s final round as they pulled away late to defend their state title at the Class 7A golf championships at the Chattahoochee Golf Course.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Spring Practice Tour#Mill Creek Hawks#The Mill Creek Football
FOX Carolina

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Kandiss Taylor

Kandiss Taylor is running for Governor of Georgia. She is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election. Taylor has a PhD who works in education. She has drafted a proposed Executive Order to demolish the Georgia Guidestones, a historical landmark in Elberton, on her...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Red and Black

Out of time in Athens

As University of Georgia student Sarah Moon prepared for her graduation from the drawing and painting program, she wanted to do something to remember her four years in Athens. A mixed media artist, Moon decided to try to capture her Athens experience in paintings. “Out of Time: Athens” is Moon’s...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

On the campaign trail with Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With 435 lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives, it can be hard for members of Congress to distinguish themselves from their colleagues. to stand out. Not so with Marjorie Taylor Greene. The first-term Republican from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District is a one-woman headline-making machine.
GEORGIA STATE
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
771
Followers
640
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy