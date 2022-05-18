ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Trump-Backed Candidate Who Said Christ Would 'Reign in Idaho' Loses Primary

By Katherine Fung
 2 days ago
Janice McGeachin has been arguably the most extreme candidate that the former president has endorsed in the...

Ziairah
2d ago

She had MANY mis steps but, as far as I can tell, among her worst was power grabbing not just once but TWICE. People seem to have this misconception about Idaho and her People. We're NOT ignorant and we're not " behind " on anything. We DO pay attention and Idaho as a whole IS a pretty conservative place. Yes, we are a Republican state as well. BUT anyone perceived as " extreme " isn't going to do well here. Unfortunately, we have a few dark periods / events in our history. Neo - Nazis, Ruby Ridge, , and some anti Government groups are some of those contributors. Overall, Idaho is a beautiful, wonderful place. Her people are hard working, honest, respectful, and usually friendly people. We're also educated and believe in free, individual thought. We don't need or want others thinking for us - especially anyone who's like McGeachin. Is Little the answer to EVERYTHING? Probably not. But he's been chosen by most of Idaho to continue on.

gilbert
1d ago

I love how she claimed to be for individual liberty, but wants to make sure women don't have a choice when it comes to their own bodies. Can't see how someone can be for individual liberty when they want to make choices for individuals themselves

Romie 03
1d ago

Thank you Idaho, there is hope for you after all!! This type if power-grabbing and extremism is not needed, she sounds like a kook made out of the same mold as MTG🐴!!!

The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
