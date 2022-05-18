ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Slams Dad Demanding To Give Daughter 'Hideous' Name: 'The Horror'

By Rebecca Flood
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The name is hideous in my opinion and I'm not lumbering that on my child," the mom...

Joan McComber
2d ago

Choosing a baby name can be an ordeal, but the trauma can be lessened if both parents agree from the outset to reject names each has a legitimate beef against. Maybe they could try each putting five names in a hat and choosing randomly. That would make as much sense as getting angry over a name.

Billie Couvillion
2d ago

My husband and I couldn't agree on the first name of our second son. He wanted "Otis" (Mayberry) or "Willie". I said absolutely not. We were arguing at the nursery door, and the nurses told us if we didn't name him, they would. We hastily agreed on "Beau", and I called him "the baby" for the first two months. His name fits him....

Mattie
1d ago

You thought Margot was any better than Prudence?? I really want to know the names of your other three children.

