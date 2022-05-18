ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

What To Do if Your Mother-in-Law Is Controlling

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Do you dread family gatherings because you'll see your controlling mother-in-law? It doesn't have to be that way. Try these therapists' tips to tackle her...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
Gillian Sisley

Stepmom Refuses to Give $30K to Stepchild for Europe Trip

Should stepchildren feel entitled to the wealth of their stepparents?. Having stepparents can be a difficult adjustment for some kids. Especially after seeing their parents separate, there can be lasting trauma due to the divorce. This may mean that some children may not be accepting of their stepparents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
SheKnows

Mom is Angry at Her Son for Spilling a Family Secret to His Little Sister & Reddit Comes for Her

Click here to read the full article. Parents keep little secrets from their kids all the time. Like where the good chocolate is hidden and who is actually stealing their teeth and leaving money under their pillow. But is it OK to keep the bigger things a secret, too? One mom on Reddit tried to keep something major from her 10-year-old daughter and was furious when her 16-year-old son spilled the beans. In the popular subreddit “Am I The A—hole?”, this mom said her husband has been in prison for two years — and she hasn’t told her daughter. “Things have been...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster In Law#Mother In Law#Controlling Behavior#Extended Family
Slate

Help! My Boyfriend Has Just Issued Me an Insane Ultimatum About Weed.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m in love with my boyfriend. We’ve been dating nine months, and it’s been going really well. I’m 26 and it just feels like this is who I want to be with my whole life. We’re still obviously in our first year, so a lot of our relationship is experiencing new things—and new conflicts—for the first time. This one has stumped me. He has a security clearance that requires that he not do drugs. When we first started dating, I thought I would also maybe go for a clearance one day, so I had also been drug-free (years ago, I smoked weed pretty regularly). He said that was important to him. Nine months later, I’m completely rethinking my career, and want to start partaking again casually. I was SO excited because I really enjoy it and was just letting him know I would be happy to keep it a “secret” from him so he can remain ignorant for clearance reasons.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Give Inheritance to Brother

Is someone else ever entitled to a person's inheritance?. It's never easy to lose a loved one, but everyone is bound to experience this at some point in their lives. With that said, something that can ease the pain of losing a person is having memories or mementos of theirs to help with the grieving process. This is why many will create wills to indicate where certain objects or property should go, should they unfortunately pass away.
Upworthy

Woman pulls out dollar jar every time parents ask when she's having a baby, charges them $1

Getting married and having kids might have been the "natural" order of things some time ago but it certainly isn't now. Infertility rates have spiked in recent times making it harder for many to have children. According to Scientific American, reproductive problems in men and women are increasing by roughly 1% per year in Western countries. Many members of the younger generation are choosing to not have children while many others are struggling to conceive. Most parents want to see their children have kids and some can take their persuasion a little too far. One woman who was constantly badgered about having children found an innovative way to put an end to the questions. She posted her story on Reddit and asked if she was wrong for making a "pregnancy jar."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
950K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy