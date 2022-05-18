ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shows Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine's U.S.-Made Howitzers

By Giulia Carbonaro
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The Russian drone appears to be missing its target by a significant...

Jay Thomas
1d ago

For the first time since Feb. 24th the media is honest and not one sided. Propaganda is meant to "Prop" up one side over another. incompetent or not how do people think Ukraine hasn't been taken losses when up against superior weaponry and numbers? Ukraine has lost 20,000 soldiers as well. they don't report it as to not reduce their high morale

Gary Bargdill
2d ago

Why has Newsweek turned pro Russia? Seems most of their articles lately have been about positive Russian advances in Ukraine.

Cogito
2d ago

Very good. Were I to have believed all the "pro Ukrainian" reporting I would have concluded Russia had been defeated and on the retreat weeks ago. And, that would have had the reasonable person asking why $40B more of U.S. taxpayer money to the winning side that's doing so well with what they've got? Let the reporting be as objective as possible.

Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

