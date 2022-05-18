ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Amber Heard Leaving Court Goes Viral: 'Moment She Knew She Lost the Case'

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heard was shown choosing not to sit with her attorney when her questioning concluded and instead exited the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 241

Rocksider
1d ago

I drink, I do drugs and I live women. Doesn't sound like Depp has anything to hide. Herd on the other hand sounds scandalous. Of course Depps the pro actor though. I'll be glad when this is all over so my wife can stop subjecting me to this sideshow. Why am I here? uhg

Reply(20)
116
Bidensafucktard
1d ago

judge should have had her returned to the court room and had contempt of court filed and bam 50 million more get that attitude in check while she writes the check

Reply(9)
77
Marie Cook
1d ago

Frankly, at this point, I wish the judge would just call a halt to all this. From all the reports, I think they have both done things against each other, but I think Heard has a real psychological problem, behavior fueled by alcohol, and a vengeful plan of lies amplified by her acting abilities. Dismiss the cross complaint of abuse, issue a dual protective order, then hold her accountable for falsifying evidence, lying, and contempt of court, while holding her for psychological eval and treatment. Seriously. In a comical note, wasn't this an episode of one of the Law & Order franchises?

Reply(7)
51
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
The Independent

Baby drowned in three inches of bathwater as mother fainted from adverse reaction to Covid jab

A baby tragically drowned in 3ins of bathwater as her mother fainted after having an adverse reaction to the Covid jab, an inquest has heard.Lawyer Louise Atkinson blacked out as she bathed nine-month-old Eleanor, nicknamed Ellie, the day after receiving the first dose of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.Her husband James came home from a trip to the dentist and pushed open the bathroom door to discover it had been blocked by his unresponsive wife on the floor.To his horror, he saw their baby daughter face down in the bath turning blue.Mr Atkinson picked her out of the water and woke his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

