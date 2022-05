The Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) annual Summer Picnic will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17, from on the Burton House lawn on the south side of the Weatherford campus. In addition to lawn games, food and drinks, this year’s event will include a special book launch by alumnus and benefactor Jerry Hodge, of Amarillo, Texas, for his book, You’re On, Cowboy! Hodge and SWOSU President Dr…

WEATHERFORD, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO