Shooting suspect pleads no contest

The man accused of opening fire in a Taiwanese church on Sunday, killing one person and injuring five more, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the charges for 68-year-old David Chou on Tuesday, which included four counts of possession of destructive devices with the intent to kill or to harm and an enhancement for "lying in wait," CBS LA said. On Monday, the Sheriff's office said investigators believed Chou was motivated by a "grievance" with the "Taiwanese community at large.""It appears this tragic...

