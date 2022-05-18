Shooting suspect pleads no contest

The man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding five others at a Taiwanese church service in Orange County, California, on Sunday will be charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an explosive device, District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Tuesday. The murder count against David Chou, 68, comes...
The suspect accused of opening fire inside a Laguna Woods church, killing one man and wounding five others, has been charged with 10 felony counts, including murder and attempted murder. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced in a news conference Tuesday that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas was charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. The murder charge includes enhancements of lying in wait and the personal use of a firearm. Chou was also charged with four counts of possession of destructive devices with the intent to kill or...
The man accused of opening fire in a Taiwanese church on Sunday, killing one person and injuring five more, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder, CBS Los Angeles reports. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the charges for 68-year-old David Chou on Tuesday, which included four counts of possession of destructive devices with the intent to kill or to harm and an enhancement for "lying in wait," CBS LA said. On Monday, the Sheriff's office said investigators believed Chou was motivated by a "grievance" with the "Taiwanese community at large.""It appears this tragic...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Idaho prosecutors indicated with court filings this week that they intend to seek the death penalty in the case against a mother accused of killing her children. Lori Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges she’s facing, NBC News reported. Both Lori and her husband, Chad...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
One year after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's conviction for murdering her brother in an act that sparked a national reckoning on racial justice and police brutality, George Floyd's sister is reflecting on his impact. "I want to make my brother George proud," Bridgett Floyd tells PEOPLE in a statement....
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
DENVER -- Days before the second anniversary of Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew's disappearance, her husband Barry Morphew and the couple's two daughters are speaking out for the first time since murder charges against Barry Morphew were dropped. "We've been silent for a long time and we've decided that we finally...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
April 29 (Reuters) - Three Florida correctional officers were ordered to be held without bond on Friday after they were charged with murder in the beating death of a inmate housed in a mental health unit two months ago while he was being taken to another prison. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge...
One week before allegedly shooting her two sons in the head as they slept in bed, a Pennsylvania mom scribbled a handwritten will telling the recipient what to do with her boys' cremated ashes. The boys — Jeffrey "JT" Tini, 13, and Nelson Tini, 9 — died Friday after the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The alleged actions of Vicky White — the Alabama corrections officer who is believed to be on the run with a suspected killer she allegedly helped escape from jail — have left her longtime colleagues in shock, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. "All of her co-workers...
