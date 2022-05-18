ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, IL

Soccer Post Season Continues…Columbia v. Mater Dei Highlight Roxana Sectional

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

In 1a girls soccer sectional semifinals at Roxana today, Columbia will take on Mater Dei followed...

southernillinoisnow.com

southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Drop Regional Semifinal To Robinson….Post Season Softball Scores

Robinson got a solo home run and a 3-run shot to pull away and they held off Salem late in a 4-2 win for the Lady Maroons. Salem’s season ends. They got stand up double from Lilly Blagoue and Olivia Paulson hit a 2-run double in the 6th to cut the deficit to 4-2. Salem would have the tying run at the plate in the final inning but a fly out ended their year. Robinson advances to play top seed Gillespie in today’s championship at Tully Park.
ROBINSON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Thursday cancellations

The Salem Recreation Department-YMCA Thursday night’s Men’s Softball games are canceled for this evening. Make-up games for this date will be Monday, June 6th at the same time.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

SC Opens Up Defense Of State Title With Comeback Win…1a Scores

In 1a yesterday, South Central opened up defense of their 1a state title with a 5-2, come-from-behind win over Red Hill in a game played in Louisville. The Cougars trailed 2-0 until the bottom of the fourth when they plated 3 runs. Chase Thompson, Ethan Watwood and Brandt Hiestand drove in Cougars runs. Watwood finished with a double and a triple and 2 runs scored as well. Anthony Buonaura was the winning pitcher going 6 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 earned run with 5 strikeouts. Aidan Dodson got the final 3 outs for the save striking out 7 and not allowing a hit. The Cougars will get a 3rd try at the host North Clay Cardinals in tomorrow’s regional championship after the teams split 2 games this spring.
LOUISVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Basch Adds All Conference Selection To Blue Angels

KC soccer coach Joe Basch has announced the signing of Hillsboro’s Abbigail Schreiber. She was a 1st team all-conference selection and also helped the Hilltoppers to a conference title in the spring. Abbigail also excelled at Basketball and volleyball while at Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, IL
Columbia, IL
Sports
southernillinoisnow.com

Wednesday cancellations

Salem Recreation Department/YMCA Men’s Softball Games are canceled tonight. Make-up games will be Monday, May 23rd at the same time.
SALEM, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Bank of Hillsboro welcomes new Edwardsville branch manager

Bank of Hillsboro has welcomed Megan Wood as its new Edwardsville branch manager. Wood joined the bank six years ago as a part-time teller and then became a loan processor. She was offered the position of branch manager in December and transitioned into the role in April. “Megan has always...
HILLSBORO, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during May 8-14, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Samantha Higgins, 36 of Carlinville, is charged with theft of between $500 and $10,000 in connection with a May 6 incident. Sarahann Sminchak, 19 of Staunton, is...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Telegraph

Severe storms headed for Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Alton

A band of storms is traveling across central Missouri and is expected to bring scattered severe thunderstorms to southwest Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service St. Louis office, the storms will have the capability to produce large hail, damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes. The NWS is activating spotters across portions of southeast and central Missouri and southwest Illinois in preparation of the storms.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FanSided

Saint Louis Basketball: Billikens poised to be best in Atlantic 10 next year

Saint Louis Basketball should win the Atlantic Ten Conference race this coming season. Javonte Perkins rejoins a team filled with regional talent. Saint Louis Basketball will be the team to beat in the Atlantic Ten Conference. Write it down and quote me later. The Billikens should be the top team in this emerging high major conference and they are doing it with regional talent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill couple suing over gurney fall

WOOD RIVER — A Bunker Hill man and his wife have filed suit against a nursing home and a hospital following his fall from a gurney. Ron Boden and his wife, Betty, of Bunker Hill, allege the Alton Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service and Integrity Healthcare of Wood River are responsible for a June 24, 2020, fall as Ron Boden was being transferred from the nursing to an ambulance. Ron Boden was a patient at the facility and was being discharged because no further medical services were needed.
BUNKER HILL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

New recreational opportunities being added in Salem

The YMCA and City of Salem Recreation Director has announced the addition of two new recreation programs made possible by new facilities in Bryan Memorial Park. Jed Casburn says new co-ed disc golf and sand volleyball leagues will be offered starting this summer. “Disc golf has gotten more popular since...
SALEM, IL
KSDK

Storm damages Belleville church, other damage in Metro East

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Pastor Rick Koonce of Faith Baptist in Belleville had just laid eyes on Main Street minutes before Thursday night’s storm swept through the Metro East. He got a call from his maintenance man saying the church’s roof was in the parking lot. The gable...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX 2

One dead in single-vehicle crash near Edwardsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A person died in a single-vehicle crash near Edwardsville, Illinois Friday morning. The incident happened at Illinois Route 143 at North University Drive at approximately 5:50 a.m. Illinois State Police said one person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 05/20 – Adler William Waterbury

Adler William Waterbury, 11, of Sandoval passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born on June 11, 2010, in Breese. Adler was a student at Sandoval Grade School where he made many good friendships and looked forward to recess. He loved to play sports and made quite the impression playing shortstop for his baseball team. Adler was a great team player with a never quit attitude whether he was helping get the runners out from shortstop or going in for two points in basketball. He had musical talents, playing trombone, and laying down a good beat as he was learning to play the drums. Adler was a gamer that celebrated victory royales while playing Fortnite. He excitedly watched wrestling, amazed at all the awesome wrestling moves the wrestlers used. He was a social butterfly who made friends easily and his loyalty could always be counted on. Adler brought so much light and joy to all those who knew and loved him as he was a true shining star. He will forever be remembered, as his life left an impact that can never be forgotten.
SANDOVAL, IL
FOX 2

Shooting reported in Madison County on SB Illinois 255

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A shooting was reported in Madison County, Illinois Thursday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 6:22 a.m. District 11 Troopers and ISP Zone 6 DCI Investigators responded to the scene at southbound Illinois 255 near New Poag Road. ISP said they are “working on developing a possible […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Interstate 55/70 Lane Closure, Maryville, Illinois, Madison County

MARYVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a right lane closure on I-55/70 WB between Illinois 159 and 13-mile marker in Maryville Thursday, May 19, 2022, weather permitting, between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. These restrictions are needed to allow access for the weigh-in-motion vendor to perform repairs...
MARYVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Illinois tornado siren has not worked for nearly a year, residents say

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. A few dozen miles from an Amazon warehouse where six people died last year in a tornado, one of Belleville’s sirens has been out months. One resident said she got nearly endless referrals from one government entity to another about it.
BELLEVILLE, IL

