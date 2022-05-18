ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Inside a Cruise Ship Nate Berkus Helped Design

By Kristine Hansen
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Who better to advise on luxury cruise ship amenities than celebrities who have seen and experienced all the finer things in life? Celebrity Cruises tapped Nate Berkus, Gwyneth Paltrow, and celebrity chef Daniel Boulud to lend their expertise in interior design, wellness, and high-end French fare, respectively, for the company’s newest...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Architectural Digest

This New IKEA Store Is a Sustainable Masterpiece That’s Designed Like a Beautiful Shelving Unit

Certain enterprises have mastered the art of instantly recognizable branding that subtly draws people into their stores. Tiffany & Co., for instance, has the robin’s egg hue that dons its jewelry boxes, the giant bow wrapped around its boutiques during the winter holidays, and even The St. Regis New York’s namesake suite. The American fine jewelry maker isn’t the only brand that’s figured out how to create genius marketing to render it iconic. IKEA, the Swedish ready-to-assemble furniture company that revolutionized the idea of DIY, is perhaps as famous for its wordless instruction manuals as it is for its gargantuan blue and yellow storefronts. The brand’s most recent store opening, though, is totally changing up IKEA furniture stores’ typical look. The new boutique, in Vienna, Austria, was designed to resemble the brand’s minimalist shelving units. And the architects behind the project, Querkraft Architekten, have designed a stunning building.
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Shuffles Ships, Informs Guests on Replacement Cruises

As Royal Caribbean International has reviewed 2023 deployment plans, the cruise line has opted to reposition Voyager of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas, causing some confusion about which ship will be where at what time. Fortunately, guests’ bookings are being protected and different options are available for these changed cruises.
Architectural Digest

Inside Brad Pitt’s Design-Forward Real Estate Portfolio

Among Brad Pitt’s many accomplishments—seven Academy Award nominations, a successful wine label, the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive—is his ability to invest in some truly trophy real estate. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has spoken before about his affinity for all things architecture and interior design, telling Oprah Winfrey in 2004, “I love that architecture is this huge art piece you can be inside. I believe it lifts your soul and affects your mindset.” In late 2012, he collaborated on a collection with furniture maker Frank Pollaro, and in 2020, narrated a documentary about Frank Lloyd Wright. So it is no surprise that he has selected some impressive homes, and made them even more so with his time, investment, and attention to detail.
Architectural Digest

How The Earthy History of Dome Homes Is Influencing Design Now

What most Americans know about dome homes has—like many topics outside our individual areas of expertise—been gleaned from popular culture. Whether it’s Spaceship Earth (the giant golf ball-like geosphere that has become the symbol of Disney World’s EPCOT theme park), Luke Skywalker’s teenage home on the planet Tatooine from the Star Wars franchise, or any number of residential and commercial buildings in the city of Bedrock on The Flintstones, dome construction immediately lets audiences know that they’ve stepped out of the present and into either the distant past or someone’s vision of the future.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Kelly Hoppen
Tom Cruise
Nate Berkus
Daniel Boulud
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
