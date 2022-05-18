See Inside a Cruise Ship Nate Berkus Helped Design

Certain enterprises have mastered the art of instantly recognizable branding that subtly draws people into their stores. Tiffany & Co., for instance, has the robin’s egg hue that dons its jewelry boxes, the giant bow wrapped around its boutiques during the winter holidays, and even The St. Regis New York’s namesake suite. The American fine jewelry maker isn’t the only brand that’s figured out how to create genius marketing to render it iconic. IKEA, the Swedish ready-to-assemble furniture company that revolutionized the idea of DIY, is perhaps as famous for its wordless instruction manuals as it is for its gargantuan blue and yellow storefronts. The brand’s most recent store opening, though, is totally changing up IKEA furniture stores’ typical look. The new boutique, in Vienna, Austria, was designed to resemble the brand’s minimalist shelving units. And the architects behind the project, Querkraft Architekten, have designed a stunning building.

