Animals

Considerations for camping with canines

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer presents a wonderful opportunity to spend time in the great outdoors with a...

The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
WBKR

Kentucky Shelter Overrun with German Shepherds Makes Desperate Plea

Like any dog lover, I would give anything to buy acres upon acres of land just to adopt as many dogs as I could and give them loving homes. However, until I win the lottery or find out I’m secretly related to royalty, I must settle for nagging my boyfriend daily to adopt “just one more” canine companion while advocating for rescue dogs through other venues.
Lifestyle
Animals
Veterinary
Pets
BBC

Dog longevity: How long will my pet dog live?

Do you look at your dog and wonder how long it might live?. Do you ponder how many more years you'll get to go for walks or to cuddle on the sofa?. A new in-depth study hopes to help by assessing the life expectancy of British canine pets. It shows...
One Green Planet

Animal Rescue in Massachusetts Looking For Homes For Kerry Cattle Saved From Abusive Farm

Eight very rare ‘Kerry’ cattle were saved from a farm in Amherst, Massachusetts after they were found in need of dire medical attention. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now caring for eight rescued cattle and searching for forever homes. Animal welfare officers were called to investigate a farm in Amherst and were shocked when they found the animals in horrible conditions, and one of the cattle had already died.
a-z-animals.com

Is Rawhide Bad For Dogs?

It’s a quick, convenient, and (fairly) mess-free treat for your pooch, but is rawhide bad for dogs? It can contain both bacteria and chemicals and presents a choking hazard under some circumstances. Quite rightly, dog owners are far more interested than they used to be in what their dog is eating. Dog Moms and Dads now have a clear understanding of how what a dog eats can affect their health and well-being. Here we help you weigh up the pros and cons of giving your pooch rawhide chews so that you can do what is best for them. We also set out how you can minimize the risks that rawhide chews present to some dogs.
a-z-animals.com

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?

Catahoula Leopard Dog vs Australian Shepherd: What are the Differences?. Do you know what distinguishes a Catahoula Leopard Dog from an Australian Shepherd? These canines, which belong to the same breed group, are alike in some ways and different in others. This article will compare these animals and highlight the...
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - May 12, 2022

Odie - We don't think Odie ever got the chance to be a puppy, so he thoroughly enjoys exploring that side of life. Once he gets comfortable with you, he wants to play all day! He has a quirky personality and will constantly make you laugh. Stuffed toys are his favorite! He loves to shake them around! Odie also enjoys playing with his foster dog sibling. Once he warms up to a new dog, he likes to play bow and instigate the other dog into a wrestling match! Odie will be most successful in a forever home with a confident dog to show him the ropes!
omdnews.com

Chihuahua fosters kittens in B.C

Mothers Day was recently celebrated, but not all great mothers are human. The B.C. SPCA recently shared the story of Alice – a 13 year old Chihuahua-Pomeranian who fosters babies that you wouldn’t typically expect, kittens!. Jen MacLellan is Alice’s owner and the pair live on Salt Spring...
