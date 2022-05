The region's biggest traffic headache appears destined to last even longer than expected. A post on the Department of Transportation and Development website Thursday includes an update that says the completion of maintenance and rehabilitation work on the U.S. 90 bridge over the Atchafalaya is now due for completion in August. Earlier DOTD estimates said the completion was expected in June. Thursday's press release said completion was expected this month.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO