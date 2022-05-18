ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Shop Kate Hudson’s Favorite 1stDibs Finds Now

By Rachel Davies
architecturaldigest.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s no surprise that curating a thoughtful space is important to Kate Hudson. The Fabletics founder has lived in her childhood home...

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Dad: Everything To Know About Bill Hudson & Her Relationship With Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson is known around the world for her roles in such movies as How to Lose A Guy in Ten Days, Fool’s Gold and The Skeleton Key. And let’s not forget her Oscar-nominated performance in Almost Famous playing the irresistible band groupie Penny Lane. While she is most definitely a household name, many fans may be surprised to discover details about her personal life, including her relationships with her biological father, Bill Hudson, and her stepfather, Kurt Russell. Keep reading to find out about more about the father/daughter dynamic, below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Michael Kors
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1stdibs#Antique Furniture#Interior Design#Architectural Digest#Fabletics#Business Insider#Mother S Day#Instagram
HollywoodLife

Al Pacino Hits The Town With GF Noor Alfallah, 28, For His 82nd Birthday: Photos

Al Pacino and new girlfriend Noor Alfallah aren’t letting a little 54-year age difference get in the way of a good time! The House of Gucci and Godfather star and his date celebrated his 82nd birthday in style at West Hollywood Italian eatery Jones on April 24. For their evening out, Noor, 28, and Al seemed almost deliberately coordinated in photos published by The Daily Mail, with the famous octogenarian wearing a casual black suit and tennis shoes, and Noor rocking yoga pants, black boots, and a face mask. Al made sure to remain “Hollywood” with his night sunglasses, and he had a pair of AirPods in his pocket. He also rocked a Shrek iPhone case, a fun nod to the popular 2001 animated film. The couple appeared to be celebrating the birthday with a group of additional friends.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Megan Fox Glows in Futuristic Fashion & Stilettos to Talk Drinking Blood With Machine Gun Kelly, Kids & More for ‘Glamour UK’ April Issue

Click here to read the full article. Megan Fox is baring all for the April issue of “Glamour UK,” serving as the magazine’s covergirl in futuristic style. For her cover shot, the “Till Death” star wore in a mint green turtleneck sweater by Marc Jacobs, accessorized with a coordinating headband and white gloves. Giving the look added sleekness was a sleeveless gown by Jacobs with a V-shaped neckline, composed of round holographic discs with cutouts between them. A padded headpiece and hidden Giuseppe Zanotti shoes completed her ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GLAMOUR (@glamouruk) Elsewhere in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Kristen Stewart Wears Sexy Chanel Dress With Completely Sheer Skirt To Fashion After Party

On Thursday, May 5, actress Kristen Stewart sported a sexy sheer Chanel look to the fashion house's after party in Monaco, following a show for their 2023 cruise collection. Styled by Tara Sweenen, Stewart wore a white halter bodysuit with black details under a see-through column skirt that just kissed the floor. It was belted with a black bow finished off with the brand's signature white camellia flower, and the suit included the designer's logo, embroidered in tiny font under the collar.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Twinning In Graphic Tees—They Really Pull Them Off!

Fans couldn’t get enough of ‘Bennifer’ and their couple style in 2003, and they still can’t now! Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, announced their second engagement last month, and have been killing it with their outfits on several public outings ever since. The iconic lovebirds were just spotted running errands in Los Angeles last week, and JLo took a style tip from her beau, as she donned a graphic tee (a part of his signature look) and he did as well. #Twinning never looked so cute.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy