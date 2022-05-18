International Esports Organization Team Liquid Raises $35 Million Amid Esports Funding Wave
International esports organization Team Liquid raised $35 million in a new funding round led by Ares Management. Team Liquid was founded more than 20 years ago as a video game news website. Now, it is one of the leading esports teams, with a roster of more than 120 athletes who compete across 19 different games. Claire Hungate, President and COO of Team Liquid, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
