International Esports Organization Team Liquid Raises $35 Million Amid Esports Funding Wave

By Cheddar
 2 days ago

International esports organization Team Liquid raised $35 million in a new funding round led by Ares Management. Team Liquid was founded more than 20 years ago as a video game news website. Now, it is one of the leading esports teams, with a roster of more than 120 athletes who compete across 19 different games. Claire Hungate, President and COO of Team Liquid, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Cheddar News

Cheddar News

