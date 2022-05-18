Kangaroo Rolls Out Metaverse Storytelling App Where Fans Can Create Interactive Stories With Hollywood Celebrities, TikTok Stars, and NFT Projects
Gaming platform Kangaroo recently announced the rollout of a new mobile app, allowing users to interact with Hollywood celebrities, TikTok stars, and NFT projects, and create new story games in the metaverse. The startup also announced a $3.3 million seed funding round alongside the launch. Katie Mishra, Co-Founder and CEO of Kangaroo, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Comments / 0