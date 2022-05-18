ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Kangaroo Rolls Out Metaverse Storytelling App Where Fans Can Create Interactive Stories With Hollywood Celebrities, TikTok Stars, and NFT Projects

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rl7Ty_0fi7og8Y00

Gaming platform Kangaroo recently announced the rollout of a new mobile app, allowing users to interact with Hollywood celebrities, TikTok stars, and NFT projects, and create new story games in the metaverse. The startup also announced a $3.3 million seed funding round alongside the launch. Katie Mishra, Co-Founder and CEO of Kangaroo, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Actor Tahj Mowry Gives a Scoop on His Upcoming Series, Possible ‘Smart Guy’ Reboot

Actor Tahj Mowry is keeping busy with his roles on the CBS show "How We Roll," "The Muppets Mayhem" on Disney+, and his upcoming Netflix film. He joined Cheddar's Between Bells to discuss his various projects and being a Hollywood staple for decades with roles that have been a part of many fan-favorite shows including "Baby Daddy" and "Smart Guy," the latter of which he provides a scoop for fans hoping to see a reboot any time soon.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Billboard Recap, Netflix Culture Clash & Cruise Can't Afterparty in Cannes

Between Bells is catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with what you missed at the Billboard Music Awards, "Doctor Strange 2" ticket sales falling significantly over its second weekend, Netflix updating its culture guide to say that if workers don’t agree with the platform's content they should work somewhere else, and "Top Gun: Maverick" lack of a Cannes afterparty because star Tom Cruise is attending the Queen’s jubilee after his film's festival premiere.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Netflix Feedback, Amber Heard ‘Aquaman 2’ Role Shrinks & New 'Voice' Host

Cheddar's bringing you the top entertainment stories for May 17, 2022, with Netflix reflecting on a year’s worth of user feedback it's received about its content for curating the upcoming slate or programming, Amber Heard announcing that her role in "Aquaman 2" has been reduced due to the ongoing trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, a new host for "The Voice," and more.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Metaverse#Nft#Kangaroo#Web3#Smart Phone#Co Founder
Android Police

YouTube's next Shorts feature continues in its proud tradition of shameless TikTok ripoffs

The biggest social media phenomenon of the 2020s so far has got to be TikTok. The app, originally known as Musical.ly, has brought about the resurgence of the short video format since Vine's rise and downfall in the previous decade. It has also spawned a plethora of clones and, among them, we have YouTube Shorts — a section of the site that focuses on videos under a minute. As the platform becomes more popular, Google has made it a point to add some TikTok-esque creator features. The latest one in that long line? Meet green screen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daddy vlogger who has spent 12 years documenting family life suddenly DELETES his videos so his four children can have a 'chance to curate their own stories online' after facing criticism for exploiting them for cash

A daddy vlogger suddenly deleted his videos after 12 years of documenting family life in order to give his children a fresh start online. Irish couple Jonathan Saccone-Joly, 42, and his wife Anna, 34, who live in Surrey, set up YouTube channel 'The SacconeJolys' in 2010. The duo began to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy