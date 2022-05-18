ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congresswoman Miller, NASA Deputy Administrator attend West Virginia Robotics State Championship

WASHINGTON, (D.C.) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) joined NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), NASA astronaut Dr. Andrew “Drew” Morgan and several NASA Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) leaders at the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) Robotics State Championship. The group also visited Watson Elementary School to speak with students.

"Today’s robotics championship represents the best and brightest of the Mountain State," said Congresswoman Miller. "In recent years, aerospace companies and industry leaders like NASA have invested in West Virginia. This has led to more jobs and a higher demand for skilled workers with STEM-related backgrounds. The students here today represent the next generation of workers who will meet that demand and help carry West Virginia further into the 21st century. Congratulations to all the teams who participated today. I look forward to seeing all that they accomplish in the years to come!"

“West Virginia plays a crucial role to ensure NASA remains a world leader in space while investing in the next generation of NASA’s workforce,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. “From our elementary schools to students in robotics competitions, this generation – the Artemis Generation – will be tomorrow’s innovators and pioneers. Thank you to the members of the West Virginia congressional delegation, Fairmont State University, Watson Elementary, and NASA’s IV&V facility for having us!”

Congresswoman Miller at the WVSSAC Robotics State Championship with a team from Pocahontas County
Congresswoman Miller with NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and NASA astronaut Dr. Andrew “Drew” Morgan at Watson Elementary School

