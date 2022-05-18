ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestem, WV

Pipestem Adventure Zone opening day coming soon

 2 days ago

PIPESTEM, WV – The Pipestem Adventure Zone is designed to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone who seeks adventure and exhilaration. Pipestem Adventure Zone offers more fun in one place than you can experience in a single day with adventures you’ve never attempted before. Visitors can choose from 9 exciting activities to create a full-day adventure extravaganza with skeet shooting, laser tag, remote-controlled cars on paved and off-road race tracks, 3D archery, ax throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, disc golf and electric motor-assisted bikes.

People come from near and far to experience excitement at the Pipestem Adventure Zone – as part of a family vacation destination, the addition to an extreme adventure vacation, or local weekend entertainment. The Adventure Zone’s 2022 season officially opens on May 20th.

For families on an excursion to Pipestem State Park, the Adventure Zone guarantees a variety of fun for everyone. Most of the adventures are open to children over 10 years old with parental supervision. A day at Pipestem Adventure Zone will be the highlight of a vacation. The adventures are also ideal for a pair or a group of adults who are looking for outdoor entertainment. They can select one or two adventures or set up a day-long quest for fun and thrills. Newcomers will have as much fun as experts at any of the adventures they select. Instructions are given, and all of the necessary equipment is provided for each activity.

The Adventure Zone is designed to accommodate visitors of any skill level who would like a 1.5-hour adventure experience or multiple adventures in the same day. Just park your car and choose to pay a la carte for activities (ranging from $6 to $45) or buy a 1-day pass ($89) to participate in up to 6 activities in one day. Most of the activities are scheduled at 1.5-hour intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Groups of 2 to 12 people can compete during each session before moving on to another activity.

Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tours provide another experience that should not be missed while at the State Park. The zipline attraction opens on May 13th. This premier attraction features the biggest zipline in the state that sails on lines that cross over the Bluestone River Gorge at speeds up to 50 mph. The trip lasts about 3.5 hours and concludes with a tram ride up from the Mountain Creek Lodge back to where the tour began. Many other opportunities for fun and adventure at Pipestem include white water rafting, horseback riding, kayaking, golfing, rock climbing, mountain biking, a splash park, and an adventure lake.

Visitors can view all of the activities at www.pipestemadventures.com. Ample accommodations and amenities are available for vacationers to the region including 2 lodges (McKeever Lodge and Mountain Creek Lodge), 26 cabins, and 82 campsites. During the day, participants can enjoy a break for lunch or dinner at 3 nearby restaurants. Activities and accommodations can be booked by calling 1-833-WV-Parks (1-833-987-2757) or visiting wvstateparks.com.

