Pizza Crawl! Return of Taco Bell Mexican pizza inspires Orlando spin-offs

The Birria Pizza at Hunger Street Tacos in Orlando, with co-owner David Creech, photographed Friday, May 13, 2022. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Joseph Creech is a vocal proponent of authenticity. Even the tortillas used at Hunger Street Tacos are made in-house with landrace corn imported from Mexico. But that doesn’t mean he turns his nose up at Taco Bell.

“It’s a guilty pleasure, if I’m honest,” says Creech, who was born in Mexico, where his American parents had founded a church. They moved back to the U.S. in 1985. “My parents never took me to Taco Bell, but I found my way there,” he says with a laugh. “Many, many times.”

The bean burrito and crunchy gordita are among his top picks, but he’d enjoyed a Mexican pizza or two before Taco Bell took it off the menu in 2020.

“I grew up eating something similar whenever we were stateside,” he says. “There was this little hole-in-the-wall joint in Jackson, Mississippi, where my mom was from, that had a Mexican pizza with refried beans and cheddar cheese on top.... And so, anytime I’d have the Taco Bell version, the enjoyment was nostalgia-based for me.”

And that’s a powerful draw when it comes to food, says Creech, who will be doing a Hunger Street version, as will several other local chefs, to mark the celebrity-touted May 19 return of this Taco Bell classic.

Chef Eliot Hillis, whose Orlando Meats participated in a similar event last year, when McDonald’s brought its McRib sandwich out of the vault, estimates the phenomena of such resurgences began with Gen X and have exploded in the time since.

“Our entire society has begin to commoditize the memories of children long since grown,” he said. “...riding the rails of whoever is turning about 30 to 40 at the time.”

Hunger Street’s offering leans Mexican — a birria pizza (two flour tortillas, brisket, Oaxaca cheese, guajillo-coffee salsa, pickled onion, queso cotija, cilantro, radish, served with birria broth). The Meatsian dish, named for Taco Bell founder Glen Bell Jr., goes the other way, featuring a pizza with cheese-infused dough topped with red chicken, cheddar, jalapeños, tomato, lettuce and cilantro crema.

Brandon Kaiser, executive chef of Winter Park Collective , ate a lot of Taco Bell when he was younger. Since going vegan five years ago, he goes even more.

“Probably three times a week,” he says. “I think when they started their no-dairy FRESCO menu, it was marketed more for people watching calories. But, when you take the vegetarian option and tell them ‘Make it FRESCO,’ it’s vegan.”

So, too, is most of the fare at Winter Park Collective, including Pizza Nova , where the Neapolitan-style pies are all plant-based. Kaiser’s offering, the Terrestrial Taco Pizza, uses a seasoned black bean purée instead of tomato sauce, with dollops of cheddar, lettuce, tomato, cilantro crema, and pickled red onions. It can be upgraded with Collective neighbor Jacked Up’s vegan Impossible picadillo.

Black Rooster Taqueria’s Juliana Calloway enjoyed her share of Taco Bell in high school and college. Standards at her Mills 50 and Curry Ford eateries are loftier, but she’s still open to all the iterations.

“People have very strong feelings about tacos — what’s in them, where it comes from, who’s making them — but things like [Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza] are a way for people to let that go a little, have some no-frills fun, fast and cheap,” she said. “Plus, they have great marketing. It’s not just for us older folks who remember pulling through at 3 a.m. during our party days, but also for Gen Z. They’re doing a good job.”

Indeed, rapper/songwriter/performer Doja Cat has been lamenting the loss of the Mexican pizza for some time. Sometimes in song . She and Dolly Parton have now paired up for “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” to drop soon after the pizza makes its return to the Bell.

Mexican Pizza is the only thing It’s the Pizza Slut ’s Kayleigh Gardner ever entertained growing up. “My twin sister loved Taco Bell, but I was just about the pizza. It’s its own entity — crispy and gluttonous — It really hits the spot when you’re craving it.”

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical” is set to premiere May 26 on Taco Bell’s official TikTok page . The Pizza Slut will be popping up between May 19 with her Let’s Taco ‘Bout It homage.

Black Rooster’s tlayuda is something of an O.G. Mexican pizza, says Calloway. Native to Oaxaca, theirs features organic corn masa, refried pinto beans, Oaxaca cheese, smoked beef brisket, habanero crema fresca, pico de gallo and cotija cheese.

Chef Ryan Manning has other junk-food faves, but understands where the Taco Bell love comes from.

“I crave Sirloin Stockade sometimes,” he says. “It’s where I’d go with my grandparents when I was a little kid and get soft serve ice cream. It’s never about the quality of places like this. It’s about the memories. Their parents took them there, they went in college and ate late-night Taco Bell. Now, they’re going to take their kids and have Taco Bell pizza and pass on the tradition.”

Manning’s spin on the pizza is a virtual doppelganger for the 1988 original, but guests can enjoy birria beef filling for a small upcharge.

Creech enjoys the idea of a spin on a fast food classic.

“You can take your food very seriously, probably to a degree that isn’t beneficial because people have to be able to relate,” he said. “A different version of the Mexican pizza that still honors what Taco Bell is doing? Guests will probably enjoy it.”

Plus, it highlights community over competition.

“We’re all working hard out here,” he says. “Sometimes we need to take a break from the grind and do something that’s fun.”

¿Quieres Taco Bell?

You’ll find Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza all over come May 19. Here’s where to head, and when, for the homegrown homages.

Black Rooster Taqueria: 3097 Curry Ford Road in Orlando; 407-286-0508 or blackroostertaqueria.com . The Taco Bell-inspired tlayuda ($5.25) will be available May 19-22. Available at Curry Ford location only.

3097 Curry Ford Road in Orlando; 407-286-0508 or blackroostertaqueria.com . The Taco Bell-inspired tlayuda ($5.25) will be available May 19-22. Available at Curry Ford location only. Hunger Street Tacos: 2103 W. Fairbanks Ave.in Winter Park; 321-444-6270 and inside Plant Street Market at 426 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden; hungerstreettacos.com. The Birria Pizza ($16.99) will be available May 19-22. Both locations.

2103 W. Fairbanks Ave.in Winter Park; 321-444-6270 and inside Plant Street Market at 426 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden; hungerstreettacos.com. The Birria Pizza ($16.99) will be available May 19-22. Both locations. It’s the Pizza Slut: The Let’s Taco ‘Bout It Pizza, $18, will be available at several upcoming pop-ups. facebook.com/itsthepizzaslut/; instagram.com/itsthepizzaslut/

The Let’s Taco ‘Bout It Pizza, $18, will be available at several upcoming pop-ups. facebook.com/itsthepizzaslut/; instagram.com/itsthepizzaslut/ 6 -10 p.m. May 19 at Thornton Park District Vintage Market outside Aku Aku Tiki Bar, 431 E. Central Blvd. in Orlando

6-10 p.m. May 20 at GB’s Bottle Shop, 531 Virginia Drive in Orlando

4-10 p.m. May 21 at the Thornton Park District 407 Flea Market outside Aku Aku Tiki Bar, 431 E. Central Blvd. in Orlando

Mx Taco: 207 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando; 407-730-5241; facebook.com/mxtacorestaurant . Mx Bell Taco available May 19 through end of the month, $7.95. Upgrade to birria beef for $1 more. Special pop-up with It’s The Pizza Slut, May 25, will feature both versions, plus two more Mexican-inspired offerings from Gardner. 6 p.m. to sellout.

207 N. Bumby Ave. in Orlando; 407-730-5241; facebook.com/mxtacorestaurant . Mx Bell Taco available May 19 through end of the month, $7.95. Upgrade to birria beef for $1 more. Special pop-up with It’s The Pizza Slut, May 25, will feature both versions, plus two more Mexican-inspired offerings from Gardner. 6 p.m. to sellout. Orlando Meats: 728 Virginia Drive in Orlando; 407-598-0700 or orlandomeats.com . Glen Bell’s Pizza ($14) will be available May 19 “until we get bored,” says chef Eliot Hillis.

728 Virginia Drive in Orlando; 407-598-0700 or orlandomeats.com . Glen Bell’s Pizza ($14) will be available May 19 “until we get bored,” says chef Eliot Hillis. Pizza Nova: Located at the Winter Park Collective, 959 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park; instagram.com/pizzanovafl/; facebook.com/PizzaNovaFL . The Terrestrial Taco Pizza ($15) will be available May 19-22; $18 with Jacked Up plant-based picadillo add-on.

