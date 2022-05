Fort Pierce - Thursday May 19, 2022: 'Save the Chimps' has announced the rescue of seven chimpanzees from the Wildlife Waystation in California. The chimps, known as the 'Sunrise Seven', are now in the process of being transported from California to their new home at the 'Save the Chimps' refuge on Carole Noon Lane in Fort Pierce. Some of them have a history of being used for biomedical research, others have been used for entertainment purposes.

