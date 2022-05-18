ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mailbag: When Are the 49ers Going to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo?

By Albert Breer
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7QpV_0fi7lY3p00

Setting an over/under date for the 49ers to trade their injured quarterback. Plus, when the Cowboys may be back in the NFC championship, worst-to-first guesses and more.

There were questions to be answered this week. I answered them …

Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports

From @DJPigLatin (@Javier_Veguilla): When does Jimmy G get traded?

Javier, I’d set the over/under at July 1, and there are a couple reasons for it.

One, the hope is that Jimmy Garoppolo , coming off rotator cuff surgery, will be throwing in late June. If he can prove then that he’s capable, that’d help—remember, with just one year left on his contract, how soon he gets back to full strength is an important element in his marketability. And not being able to throw in March and April, with the rehab finish line months away, hurt his trade value then.

Two, by the time we get there, teams will have wrapped up their offseason programs, which means coaches will have had nine weeks with their players, with three weeks of OTA practices, plus the mandatory minicamp mixed in. An injury in the course of that could, of course, create a quarterback need somewhere. But even absent that, there could be a team or two that decides, after having the spring to look at their quarterbacks, to add a new one.

So, Niners fans, if you want a decent return for Garoppolo, I’d say getting it will ride on the quarterback’s own health, and (literal and figurative) health of the position at other teams.

From Mac Engel (@MacEngelProf): Cowboys reach NFC title game in the year …..

Mac! First of all, thanks for fighting the good fight in the comments off my weekend tweet after the tragedy in Buffalo. And second, I sense some sarcasm in your question.

For those unaware, the last time the Cowboys were in the NFC title game was in their last Super Bowl year, 1995. Which, of course, means Dallas’s drought is going on 27 years. To put that in perspective, just 23 guys on Dallas’s 90-man roster were even alive for that game—and two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott was less than six months old. Dak Prescott had yet to turn three. It’s been a long, long time.

That said, I do think there’s a chance they’ll get there next season. The Cowboys, on paper, should be considered the favorite to win their division, and the conference isn’t what it once was, with the Rams, 49ers, Buccaneers and Packers (the four teams left at the end last year) still the iron of the circuit. So the door is open.

And really, from there, it’ll come down to checking some boxes. Can Michael Gallup get back fast enough from his ACL tear to contribute early on? Will Prescott bounce back from an up-and-down year? Does Elliott have any juice left? Does CeeDee Lamb , now clearly the No. 1 wideout, take a big step forward? Can undefined step in at right tackle? Can the older linemen stay healthy? How about replacing Randy Gregory ?

Yes, there are a lot of questions. There’s a pretty high ceiling too, though.

From Jack Keating (@NYGJack): Do you think the Giants trade Toney or Saquon before the season?

Jack, I don’t think either guy will get traded, but there are different reasons for that.

In Saquon Barkley’s case, I just don’t think they can bring home the kind of value in a trade that would make a deal worthwhile. Barkley is due a lump sum of $7.2 million this year, and has played in just 15 of 33 games the last two years while averaging a paltry 3.46 yards per carry. And while that number sounds manageable, it puts him in the top 10 at his position in the league.

So let’s say, when you account for all that, Barkley could bring home a fourth-round pick. Given the time and money the franchise has invested in him, and the ceiling he’s got as a player, if I’m the Giants , I’d probably rather keep him and see what happens.

New York, I believe, could get more for Kadarius Toney . But I do not believe the Giants are looking to move him. At the time when that was being discussed, Toney still hadn’t shown up for the team’s offseason program, and that meant Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll hadn’t met him face-to-face. They have since, and I think Daboll is legitimately excited to see what he might be able to do with Toney in his offense.

From Mike Madden (@Mike__Madden): Aside from unforeseen injuries, who could you see going worst to first in their division?

The Ravens .

From Ricker81 (@D_Ricker81): Likeliest team to go from worst to first that isn’t Baltimore?

I’d give you two, Ricker.

One is obvious, and that’s the Broncos —the roster was in good shape to begin with, they got a lot better at quarterback and it looks like Nathaniel Hackett has energized that place. But the mountain they have to climb in the AFC West is a steep one. The Chiefs have hosted four AFC title games in a row. The Raiders made the playoffs a year ago, the Chargers came close, and both added big-ticket stars to their rosters. So it feels like a wild card would be more likely than winning the division here. Still, I’d say the Broncos have a shot.

The other one is less obvious, and that’s the Jaguars . The Titans have some questions on their roster to work out, have absorbed attrition on offense, and Derrick Henry’s got a lot of mileage on his legs. The Colts will be introducing their fifth starting quarterback in as many years. The Texans are still retooling. And the Jaguars? We’ll have more on them in a second, but it’s not that difficult to envision the team making a leap in Doug Pederson’s first year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWJk5_0fi7lY3p00

Steve Roberts/USA Today Sports

From Joey (@YoeyBerg): What are realistic expectations for the Jaguars this year?

Joey, if the offensive line comes together, Cam Robinson is solid at left tackle, Christian Kirk is a real threat and Mike Caldwell’s scheme can maximize Travon Walker , undefined , Foye Oluokun , Devin Lloyd , Tyson Campbell and Rayshawn Jenkins … you can talk yourself into this being an eight- or nine-win team.

I feel like people have quickly forgotten how we all saw Trevor Lawrence a year ago, and I’m not gonna be the one who lets the dumpster fire that broke out around him during his rookie year cloud my judgment. Were there questions about how quickly he saw the field last year? Sure. Was he a little more raw than expected coming out of Clemson’s offense? Yup. But he’s still got generational ability and a really steady hand.

In fact, I had one head coach last year, when the you-know-what was hitting the fan, compare Lawrence to Troy Aikman for me. And it had nothing to do with how Lawrence was playing. To this coach, how Lawrence was handling himself was reminiscent of how Aikman battled through a 1–15 rookie year of his own.

So if Pederson can get the sort of Year 2 bounce out of Lawrence that he did Carson Wentz in Philly in 2017? Then all of this could come together faster than anyone would’ve expected. I think the Jaguars pretty easily could be an eight- or nine-win team.

From Mahomes (@JesusPatMahomes): Why did the rest of the NFL allow the Chiefs to draft 5 Hall of Famers in one draft class?

Mahomes, I like the over-the-top sarcasm. And while I’m always a little cautious of falling in the trap of liking a draft class just because I’ve heard of, or watched live, the guys they took, I’m with you on the quality of the group. The Chiefs made their big swing up the board to take care of a need at a premium position (dealing up to get CB Trent McDuffie at 21), then doubled back to do it again in nabbing George Karlaftis with the 30th pick.

Skyy Moore was a really good get in the second, giving the Chiefs a speedy slot to take some of the work that would’ve been done by Tyreek Hill . And safety Bryan Cook and linebacker Leo Chanel after that both fit into what Kansas City looks for on defense, with Cook having the sort of coverage ability that makes you think he could take on some work Tyrann Mathieu had done of late for the Chiefs.

It's still early, so it’s obviously hard to predict how things will turn out for any rookie. But the Chiefs’ top five picks all were good values, and fit the team they’re looking to build.

From Mike (@MikeMifflin11): What do you think will be more important to the success of the Colts this season; high level play from Matt Ryan, consistent play from Jonathan Taylor, or continual production/turnover-ability by the defense?

I think it’s the same as last year—quarterback and left tackle. The Colts ’ front seven was already really solid, and Yannick Ngakoue should help the pass rush. Stephon Gilmore , even if he’s just 80% of what he was a few years ago, adds a dimension the secondary didn’t have. Rookie Alec Pierce is another big target to go alongside Michael Pittman . And you get the picture. What was a really good roster is still a really good roster.

I think what could push the Colts from good to great is being a lot better at arguably the two most important positions, and they’ve got a solid shot to get there this year. Matt Ryan , so long as Father Time doesn’t run him down in the fall, should be a very real upgrade over where Wentz was down the stretch. And given the struggles of Eric Fisher last year, Matt Pryor or Bernhard Raimann have a shot to be one, too.

The Colts are still a really good team. Maybe this is the year they’re more than just that.

From Omicron survivor (@MaazAAbbasiMD): Texans are meeting the Browns Week 13. Is there any chance Watson is suspended for that game?

Barring an unexpected curveball, I think he’ll be on the field in Week 13. If there’s a suspension, I think it’ll probably be 10 games tops. And if it’s coming, the agreed-upon quiet period in Watson’s case—the sides decided that if there’s no resolution by July 1, they’ll hit the pause button and pick back up after the NFL season ends—should ensure that any suspension coming starts right at the beginning of the regular season.

So I think he’ll either get a six- or eight- or 10-game suspension to start 2022 or he’ll play through this year with the possibility of a suspension pushed into ’23.

More NFL coverage:

How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule
Zac Taylor Explains the Bengals’ Unorthodox Offseason Approach
Packers’ Jaire Alexander Extension Sets Up Parellel to Chiefs
Six Teams That Got Hosed by the Schedule

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon

The San Francisco 49ers made some changes to their depth chart at tight end this Tuesday. San Francisco announced that it signed tight end Troy Fumagalli to a one-year deal. In order to make room for him, the team waived tight end Garrett Walston. Fumagalli, 27, was selected by the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Madden
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Trevor Lawrence
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Drew Brees back to Saints? Oddsmakers weigh in on next move

If the NFL offseason has taught gamblers anything, it's that there's never too farfetched a bet to make on where a player might land next. From Tyreek Hill leaving the Chiefs for the Dolphins to Tom Brady retiring and then unretiring to return for his third act, almost anything seems possible in this unpredictable league.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Buccaneers#American Football#Cowboys#Nfc#Djpiglatin#Ota#Niners
Larry Brown Sports

Former Pro Bowl RB signs with the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have a new complementary backfield piece to pair with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. On Tuesday, VaynerSports agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter that former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay had agreed to a one-year deal with the Colts. The 27-year-old has struggled following his Pro...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Buck: 49ers being 'too good' makes Jimmy G decision tricky

Joe Buck does not think the door is closed on Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the 49ers in 2022. The newly anointed "Monday Night Football" broadcaster was joined by fellow ESPN commentator Troy Aikman on a conference call with the media on Monday and discussed the veteran quarterback’s future prospects.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles add yet another WR with a waiver claim

For the second straight day, the Eagles have added a receiver to their roster. On Tuesday, the Eagles claimed receiver Josh Hammond, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday. The Eagles on Monday also added receiver Keric Wheatfall after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. The Jaguars cut Hammond after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Field Level Media

Browns QB Deshaun Watson, NFL talks begin

Before he travels to the Bahamas to work out with new teammates, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson met with NFL investigators on Tuesday to discuss his legal matters with lead investigator Lisa Friel, ESPN reported. Friel conducts investigations for the NFL on matters related to the personal conduct policy and,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State player announces retirement from professional football

As we continue to track the latest batch of Penn State players to turn pro in the early days of their respective NFL careers, one former Nittany Lion has officially closed the book on his. Jack Crawford, a former defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. “Ater 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league,” Crawford said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. Crawford is from London, England and he moved to the United States...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dan Orlovsky lands significant new position at ESPN

Dan Orlovsky has gained popularity at ESPN with his no-nonsense NFL analysis over the past several years, and he will have another platform to deliver it this upcoming season. Orlovsky will join ESPN’s No. 2 NFL TV booth alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. The trio is set to call some “Monday Night Football” doubleheaders this season and then five games per season beginning in 2023.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

69K+
Followers
33K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy