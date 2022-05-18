ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

How To Turn These Three Spaces Into A Home Gym

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adding a home gym to your property is a great way to tackle the exercise goals that you hold for yourself while reducing the expense of a local...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

10 Over-the-Door Organizers for Your Bathroom That’ll Create Space Out of Thin Air

Bathrooms are one of the most trafficked spaces in the home, and keeping them in tip-top shape is of the utmost importance. How can you glide through your morning and evening routines if the products you need are cluttering up the counter? In small spaces, trying to find storage for everyday bathroom items almost becomes an intricate puzzle to solve. Fortunately, there are solutions that you might not have thought of. Maximizing storage is as easy as thinking up. Vertical space is gold, and between the walls and the door, chances are you’ve got plenty of space. These over-the-door space-savers will come in handy for clearing out clutter — whether it’s hair styling tools, towels and trinkets, or even dirty laundry.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

This £3.95 grout pen completely transformed my kitchen floor

I recently moved into a new home – the first one I’ve ever owned, and therefore been allowed to do more than hang a picture with a Command strip in.As a typical millennial with big Pinterest dreams and a modest mortgage-adjacent budget, the first order of business was to hit refresh and paint everything white, starting with the kitchen. But while a lick (okay, five coats, the struggle is real) of Dulux brilliant white did the trick on the walls, the floor remained stubbornly tired and a bit dreary.With no cash in the pot to redo the existing surface completely,...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Exercise#Gyms#Home Office#Ideal Home#Home Gym
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Apartment Therapy

I Tried the (Surprisingly Stylish!) Toilet Stool All My Friends Have Been Talking About and Determined Whether It Deserves Space in Your Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. About a year ago, it seemed like everyone around me all of a sudden got super into toilet stools. Even when I visited my friend’s new home and got the tour, she made a point to highlight the stool in the bathroom! After that, I started noticing them in other friends’ houses and thought for sure I was the only one left in the group who hadn’t gotten on board with it. I knew vaguely about toilet stool benefits, but it didn’t seem like something I needed to get my hands on right away, so I didn’t. Not to mention, how do you even begin to pick one out?
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Brings an Unexpected Pop of Green to a Relaxed, Beachy Family Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a bold pop of color is what it takes to transform a vanilla kitchen from drab to fab. Artist-turned-interior designer Nicole Cohen found this out firsthand in one of her recent projects, a New Jersey cook space with a fairly disjointed floor plan. The front door of her client’s 1920s Colonial basically opens up to the kitchen, and in its current state, the room was falling flat, especially for a vibrant young family in a home just a block away from the beach. “When we first saw the original kitchen, it was too small, in bad condition, uninspiring, and lacked color,” says Cohen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
40K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy