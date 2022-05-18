ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

St. Clair County Drug Task Force conducts 3 raids in 2 days; seizes narcotics, cash, drugs

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09723Z_0fi7l31n00

PORT HURON (WWJ) -- Three raids in Port Huron resulted in the seizure of various drugs, guns and cash by authorities.

Just over the past couple days, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force (DTF) conducted several investigations into the sales of narcotics in the greater Port Huron area.

According to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King in a news release, the first raid occurred on Thursday, May 12, at about 8 p.m. A search warrant was executed in the 5000 block of Griswold Road in Kimball Township.

Once DTF made it inside the home, members, assisted by the Port Huron Police K-9 Unit, located and seized methamphetamine, heroin, cash and a scale.

A 28-year-old woman at the home was arrested and is now facing charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and being a habitual offender.

The second raid happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, where another investigation led to a search warrant being served at the Day's Inn on Pine Grove Avenue in Port Huron.

Upon entering the room, members of the DTF, assisted by the Port Huron Police, found two men that were in possession of loaded handguns, said officials.

Authorities said that during a search of the room, methamphetamine, heroin, scales, packaging materials and $23,000 in cash were confiscated. Additionally, another handgun and two rifles were seized.

A 36-year-old woman living at the hotel was arrested, along with a 19-year-old man from Marysville and a 55-year-old man from Tennessee. They all face charges including possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Later in the day on Friday, an investigation led to the execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of 16th Street in Port Huron. A search of the house led to the confiscation of methamphetamine, cocaine, packaging materials and digital scales.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the home. He faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and being a habitual offender.

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Police dismantle meth lab, arrest 2 during northern Michigan drug bust

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a meth lab and arrested two people during a drug bust earlier this month in northern Michigan. The Emmet County Sheriff's Office contacted Michigan State Police's Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement on May 9 about a possible meth lab at a home. Authorities executed a search warrant that evening at the home on Tower Road in Pleasant View Township.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Police seize $40K of meth in Livingston County bust

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI -- A traffic stop in Livingston County uncovered a potential drug trafficking operation, police said. At about 11:30 a.m May 17, troopers from the Michigan State Police Third District Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop on a Georgia-plated Ford Fusion driving north on U.S.-23 near Clyde Road in Hartland Township, eastern Livingston County, police said.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Huron, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Kimball Township, MI
State
Tennessee State
County
Saint Clair County, MI
Saint Clair County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Port Huron, MI
City
Marysville, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Huron Daily Tribune

Michigan State Police looking for escaped suspect in Midland County

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Michigan State Police arrested Brandon Jeffery Gear at 10:54 p.m. May 19. He was arrested at a cabin he entered near 11 Mile Rd and M-20. He is lodged in the Midland County Jail. He will be arraigned in Midland County District Court on multiple felony charges May 20.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman arrested for drunk and disorderly

WYANDOTTE — A 30-year-old Macomb Township woman who fled a Wyandotte restaurant in a white Mercedes-Benz after screaming at patrons and breaking a glass the night of May 13 was later found by police officers in Bishop Park, sitting against a tree. The police officers tried to convince her...
WYANDOTTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Guns#Heroin#Dtf
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seize 23 guns, 43 vehicles, narcotics during 3-day ceasefire operation

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police arrested suspects, seized weapons, impounded vehicles, and issued tickets during a recent ceasefire operation. Operation Jaguar targeted armed offenders. During the three-day ceasefire op that ended May 13, police conducted five search warrants, 314 traffic stops, and 11 Michigan Department of Correction checks. They...
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials seize 2,175 pounds of marijuana hidden in boxes of pool toys in Detroit

DETROIT — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have seized around 2,175 pounds of marijuana that were hidden in boxes of pool toys in Detroit last week. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection did an X-ray scan of a semi-truck along with a physical inspection by officers and a K-9 team, which led them to the discovery of 2,175 pounds of marijuana on May 11.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc12.com

3 Detroit-area woman accused of stealing $1.6 million from unemployment system

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three women from Detroit are accused of defrauding $1.6 million from Michigan's unemployment benefits system. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit says 47-year-old Antonia Brown of Detroit, 32-year-old Kiannia Mitchel of Romulus and 47-year-old Angela Johnson of Detroit worked together on the scheme. Brown worked as...
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy