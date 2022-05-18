St. Clair County Drug Task Force conducts 3 raids in 2 days; seizes narcotics, cash, drugs

PORT HURON (WWJ) -- Three raids in Port Huron resulted in the seizure of various drugs, guns and cash by authorities.

Just over the past couple days, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force (DTF) conducted several investigations into the sales of narcotics in the greater Port Huron area.

According to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King in a news release, the first raid occurred on Thursday, May 12, at about 8 p.m. A search warrant was executed in the 5000 block of Griswold Road in Kimball Township.

Once DTF made it inside the home, members, assisted by the Port Huron Police K-9 Unit, located and seized methamphetamine, heroin, cash and a scale.

A 28-year-old woman at the home was arrested and is now facing charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and being a habitual offender.

The second raid happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, where another investigation led to a search warrant being served at the Day's Inn on Pine Grove Avenue in Port Huron.

Upon entering the room, members of the DTF, assisted by the Port Huron Police, found two men that were in possession of loaded handguns, said officials.

Authorities said that during a search of the room, methamphetamine, heroin, scales, packaging materials and $23,000 in cash were confiscated. Additionally, another handgun and two rifles were seized.

A 36-year-old woman living at the hotel was arrested, along with a 19-year-old man from Marysville and a 55-year-old man from Tennessee. They all face charges including possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Later in the day on Friday, an investigation led to the execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of 16th Street in Port Huron. A search of the house led to the confiscation of methamphetamine, cocaine, packaging materials and digital scales.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the home. He faces multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house and being a habitual offender.